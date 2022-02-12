MARIETTA — After a back-and-forth first quarter, Wheeler pulled away halfway through the second quarter, going on a 22-2 run, as it went on to beat Kell 102-81 Friday night in the Region 6AAAAAA battle.
The game marked the end of the regular season. The Wildcats (21-4, 16-0) finished in first place in Region 6AAAAAA, while the Longhorns (15-9, 12-4) dropped to third place with the loss as both teams began looking ahead to the region tournament starting next week.
“It’s a good feeling because it’s one of those goals that we had set forth, to go undefeated in region play,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “It’s a tough region, so to go undefeated in our region, it’s really a battle to us.”
The score was 21-all starting the second quarter, but Arrinten Page, who led Wheeler with 27 points, got the Wildcats rally started by knocking down a 3.
“I did not think it was very good mentally to start the basketball game,” Thompson said. “I thought we came out a little bit lethargic.”
Kyle Burns, who had 16 points, and Isaiah Collier, who had 20, quickly added baskets of their own to put Wheeler up 36-29.
Kell tried to respond, with two made free throws from Peyton Marshall, who had 14 points, but ultimately trailed at the half 50-38.
Dylan Cambridge, who finished as one of Kell’s leading scorers with 18 points, got what looked like a promising third quarter started with a dunk to cut the deficit to 50-40. After a 3-pointer from Jaylen Colon, free-throws from Cambridge and a dunk from Marshall, the Longhorns were back within five.
Wheeler, though, did not let Kell get any closer. The Wildcats went on a 20-10 run, including seven points from Page, to go into the final quarter of play up 74-57.
Wheeler continued its dominance in the fourth quarter, never allowing Kell to get closer than 12 points, as it went on to seal the victory.
“I think we are fine (heading into the region tournament,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “It was a tough game (Friday). We did some good things, then kind of got out of character of how we normally play. I think we just have to come back to work Monday and fine-tune some things and be ready for the postseason, but I still like our chances.”
