After a successful career as a member of the Kell's volleyball team, Madison Page recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play at West Virginia.
The four-year letter-winner and two-year captain passed 500 career kills this past season, which helped her earn all-region honors for the third straight season. She finished her career helping Kell make the state playoffs three times in four seasons, with the team going 34-16 and reaching the state quarterfinals in 2019.
Page was originally committed to Auburn, but she reopened her recruiting when the Tigers' program had a coaching change. She West Virginia over other programs including East Carolina and Middle Tennessee, citing the atmosphere on the Morgantown, West Virginia, campus.
"I chose West Virginia because of the family environment," Page said. "I wanted to go with someone who was with me through my entire recruitment."
Page said she will study kinesiology, with the hopes of either becoming a chiropractor or an athletic trainer.
After making it official, Page said she got a little advice from her older brother, Solon, who is playing football at Tennessee.
"He told me to be me and remember why I am there," Madison Page said.
Along those lines, West Virginia will expect Page to come in and continue playing middle hitter. The coaches have also set her up with workouts to make sure she remains in the gym, staying in shape and working on her game.
Page said she is looking forward to the challenge of Division I volleyball, but she will miss the family environment she had at Kell.
"It was a different kind of family environment," Page said. "When I got there, all the people already knew who I was. It was like everyone knew me there. I'm going to miss all the people I went through the program with."
