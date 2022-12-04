MARIETTA -- Wheeler opened the second half on a 10-2 run to build a double-digit lead and gradually pulled away from a pesky Kimball (Texas) squad 77-61 in the final game of the Tournament of Champions Showcase at Wheeler High School on Saturday.
Kimball (4-2) kept the game close throughout the first half and trailed only 30-28 at the break, so coach Larry Thompson said it was important to get off to a good start in the third quarter.
"It was extremely important," he said. "We had to establish things inside to get to our big guys. We did and we started strong."
The main big guy in the middle was 6-foot-9 forward Arrinten Page. The USC signee took full advantage, finishing the night with a team-high 21 points, including six dunks, along with 12 rebounds.
"We run stuff right at the rim for him," Thompson said. "It's designed to get him some easy touches. (Early in the game) that stuff was hard (Saturday)."
Leading 41-34 a 3-pointer and a dunk by Jelani Hamilton, who finished with 12 points, pushed the Wildcats' lead to 46-34. Back-to-back dunks by Page late in the quarter gave Wheeler (4-0), the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAAA, a 50-40 advantage before five straight points by T’Johnn Brown, who led all scorers with 24 points, cut the lead to five to start the fourth quarter.
Isaiah Collier, who had 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds, finally found his groove in the final 8 minutes. He opened the quarter with a driving layup, got fouled, and made the free throw. He added four more points as the game came to a close, but he set up three of Page's four dunks down the stretch with some big-time assists.
A Page dunk and a 3-pointer by Hamilton pushed the lead back into double-digits at 65-54. A dunk and a putback by Ricky McKenzie made the lead 13 at the 2:48 mark, and two more dunks by Page put Wheeler up 75-61.
Josh Hill scored nine points and McKenzie added eight.
