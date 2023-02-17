KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State had five players in double figures and outscored Liberty 18-6 over the last 4:24 of the game to earn an 88-81 victory in arguably the biggest game in its Division I history Thursday.
Not since a 2010 matchup and victory against Georgia Tech had the announced crowd of 3,059, which seemed more like 5,000 or 6,000, been as loud or seen a better basketball product on the floor of the KSU Convocation Center. The support helped bring the Owls back from a 14-point second-half deficit, and saw them take over solo first place in the ASUN. Kennesaw State (21-7, 13-2), which is having its best season in its 18-year Division I history, leads Liberty (21-7, 12-3) by a full game with three games left to play in the race for the regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
"What a night for Kennesaw State University,” coach Amir Abdul-Rahim said. "Couldn’t be prouder to coach this group of guys. These guys have a level of perseverance and resolve that’s very rare in 18-to-22-year-olds. My lack of hair and gray hair wishes we wouldn’t get into this situation so much; however, in order to grow, you have to go through some things."
The win was its 14th straight at home, and kept it perfect there for the 2022-23 season. KSU has now won 11 of its last 12 games overall, but for the fourth time in the last five games the Owls had to overcome a double-digit deficit, and in no other game this year has a team had a player like Darius McGhee.
The 5-foot-9 senior scored a season-high 43 points on 13-of-25 shooting, which included 8-of-14 from behind the arc. McGhee made shots from all over the floor -- on the move, in traffic, off-balance and including a couple at the edge of the KS logo at midcourt.
"Man, that's why he's the conference player of the year," Abdur-Rahim said. "Pound-for-pound, that's one bad dude. You never want to give up 43 to someone, but sometimes you have to tip your cap."
McGhee already had 20 points just 12 minutes into the game, he reached his season average of 21.1 points per game by halftime, and he started Liberty's 13-2 run early in the second half with a layup and a 3-pointer that led to the Flames taking a 54-40 lead.
KSU answered with 7-0 run on a Chris Youngblood three-point play, a layup from Terrell Burden and a fastbreak dunk by Brandon Stroud to get back to within 54-47 with 15:39 to play, but over the next 10 minutes, every time it looked like the Owls were getting into striking distance, Liberty found a way to stretch its lead back to double-digits.
“Every time we got close, they started making shots,” said Youngblood, who had a team-high 22 points. “So once we were able to string together consecutive stops in a row, man, and we just happen to hit our shots. But most importantly, we started stringing together stops in a row. That’s what got the momentum going.”
With 6:09 to play, McGhee connected on a 3 to put Liberty up 73-64, but that's when the Owls began making those stops. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Youngblood and Spencer Rodgers, who finished with 11 points, pulled KSU within 3.
A Youngblood jumper and Burden layup pulled the Owls within 75-74. Youngblood followed by making 1-of-2 free throws to tie the game, and then after a steal by Rodgers, Youngblood's 3 gave KSU its first lead since the score was 15-14 with 13:54 left in the first half.
McGhee tried to will Liberty back into the game with his final 3-pointer of the night to tie the game 78-78. It was a performance that drew rave reviews from Burden, who doesn't often face off with a guard who is as quick, if not quicker than he is.
"It reminded me of myself a little bit," Burden said. "Except for the step back (3s). It's rare I guard somebody who is just as fast as me, or has as quick a first step as me. It was a fun matchup. I'll embrace it 10 times out of 10. It's just fun knowing I'm guarding someone similar to myself."
The next trip down the floor, Burden, who finished the night with 19 points, drove the lane, made the basket and was fouled. The free throw put KSU up three, and when he added a jumper in the paint moments later, the Owls had their largest lead of the night to that point at 83-78.
Four free throws in the closing moments, two by Burden and two by Demond Robinson, who had 13 points, put the game away. In the second half, KSU shot a blistering 72% from the floor (18-of-25), and made 16-of-21 from the free throw line.
Youngblood and Burden combined to score 15 of the Owls last 18 points.
Now, it will be important for Kennesaw State to come down off the emotional high and start to prepare for Queens on Saturday. It is the final home game of the year, and it will be key if the Owls hope to win that elusive first conference championship.
“(Friday) is important. I’m not even getting to Saturday yet,” Abdur-Rahim said. “I’ll go home and I’ll enjoy this, and I’ll start to think about, ‘Okay, I know what the message is. I know we set the tone, but more important than anything, how do we get their attention focused back on a really good Queens College team.’
“It’s going to be about getting better. Because you don’t just show up and win. That’s not what championship programs do. And we’re on our way to becoming a championship program. But we’ve got work to do. The job is not finished by any means.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.