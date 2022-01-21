KENNESAW — Kennesaw State had been scheduled to play Liberty in a showdown for first place in the ASUN East Division, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Flames’ program.
The postponement of the game may have been the best thing that could have happened to the Owls. It gave them some extra rest.
Kennesaw State (8-8, 3-0) was coming off a span of three games in five days to open conference play — a tight schedule brought about due to earlier COVID issues that had plagued the Owls’ program. Kennesaw State won all three games — a 77-53 win at home against Florida Gulf Coast, a 77-49 decision at Stetson and a 62-20 win at North Florida.
The win over Stetson also broke the Kennesaw State’s road losing streak of 49 games — the longest active mark in the NCAA.
Late in the game against North Florida, Kennesaw State missed seven of its last eight free throws, and it appeared as if fatigue may have been setting in. Despite that, the Owls were able to hold on for its first one-possession win since beating Stetson 83-82 in the final regular season game of the 2018-19 season.
“It was huge,” Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said of the close victory. “Anyone around the program knows all the close games we lost last year. We’ve tried to learn from last year. We’re paying closer attention to detail, and to be able to pull that one out — I think we’ve grown up a little bit.”
Kennesaw State is on its first four-game win streak since the 2017-18 season, which it will look to continue Saturday at Lipscomb. A win would be the Owls’ first five-game win streak and first three-game road winning streak in 12 years.
Kennesaw State ranks second in the conference in scoring at 77.4 points per game, while allowing only 68.4 points a contest. It has made for some entertaining basketball in and around the KSU Convocation Center for the first time in a long time.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Abdur-Rahim, a Cobb County native and Wheeler High School graduate. “We now know that adversity isn’t going to break us. If something goes wrong, we handle it and we come back stronger. The biggest thing is we have a belief in each other. The players have always had confidence individually. Now, they know what it means to be confident as a team.”
Heading into the weekend, sophomore guard Chris Youngblood leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Junior point guard Terrell Burden — a Campbell High alum — is averaging 12.3 points and 5.0 assists per game, and last season’s leading scorer, Spencer Rodgers, is averaging 11 points.
In addition, Demond Robinson, Kasen Jennings and Jamir Moultrie are all averaging at least 7.8 points per game. With as many as eight players capable of scoring in double figures, it has made the Owls a much tougher team to face.
Kennesaw State is starting a stretch in which it is scheduled to play five games in the next 11 days. After Saturday’s game in Nashville, the Owls will play the next four at home — Jacksonville on Monday, Jacksonville State on Thursday, North Alabama on Jan. 29 and the rescheduled game with Liberty on Jan. 31.
Jacksonville, Jacksonville State and Liberty are a combined 11-1 in conference play.
Abdur-Rahim said he has heard a lot of congratulations for Kennesaw State’s good start to conference play from friends and collogues from around college basketball, but he said he does not want his squad to hear too much of it, especially with the games they face over the next two weeks.
Despite that, Abdur-Rahim still admits there is a lot to smile about right now, and for in the future.
“There is a lot of basketball left to play,” he said, “but it’s cool to hear and witness that kind of support.”
