The Kennesaw State men's basketball team pushed in-state foe Mercer to the brink in its final non-conference game of the season, but the Bears utilized a late run to gain the edge, handing KSU an 81-71 loss Tuesday afternoon. Three Owls finished in double-figures led by Spencer Rodgers with 20 points, his fourth game this year with 20 or more points, followed by a season-high 17 points from Terrell Burden.
After back-to-back buckets from the Bears to open the game, KSU responded with an 8-0 run to pull in front. The two teams traded buckets until an 8-0 run, capped off by a jumper from Jamie Lewis, gave the Owls a 16-9 lead with just over 12 minutes still to play. Mercer eventually tied the game at 20, following a 7-0 run before a triple from Spencer Rodgers finally halted the Bears' run.
KSU pushed its lead to nine, 34-25, following another three-pointer from Rodgers to cap off an 11-2 run at the 3:48 mark. After trading points, Terrell Burden ended the half with a bang driving the lane for a final second layup to send the Owls into the locker room leading 38-31. Burden recorded 14 of his 17 points in the first quarter while the Owl defense held Mercer to 1-of-8 from three-point range in the period.
The Bears came out ready to go in the second half, going on a 12-0 run in the opening minutes to retake the lead 45-42. Both squads battled over the next few minutes trading the lead with four ties and five lead changes in the second half. Mercer eventually seized control as a three-pointer from the Bears' Ross Cummings opened an 8-0 run to give Mercer a 63-55 lead at the six-minute mark.
The Owls closed the gap to four, 65-61, with back-to-back buckets from Rodgers and Youngblood, but another trey from the Bears kept the KSU comeback at bay. After Mercer pushed its lead to double-digits, a quick 6-0 run pulled the Owls right back into it trailing 73-68 with just over a minute to play. The Bears put the comeback attempt to bed though, scoring eight of the final 11 points to hold on for an 81-71 victory.
KSU Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said Mercer’s experience played a role in Tuesday’s loss.
"Older teams, they always present a different problem for you … those dudes, they are battle tested. They're tough and coach (Greg Gary) has been through wars in his days at Purdue, so you have all the ingredients for a really good team so hats off to them,” the KSU coach said.
“I'm proud of our team because we are getting better. I thought we did a much better job on the defensive glass today, I thought we did a good job on the offensive glass. I thought we did a better job in the first half of executing, in the second half we had some dead possessions, but that's part of it.”
The Owls end non-conference play at 3-5 and Abdur-Rahim said the team can learn from its losses.
“We just have to learn from these mistakes and in a sense the non-conference did exactly what we needed it to do. It showed us where we had holes so that we could improve going into conference."
Top performers for the Owls included Terrell Burden, who recorded his first double-digit game of the season, finishing 8-of-10 from the free throw line.
Chris Youngblood logged his fifth straight game in double-figures, seventh of the season.
Spencer Rodgers has hit double-figures in every game so far this year, netting 20+ points in three of the last four games.
The Owls open ASUN play hosting Jacksonville in back-to-back games starting Friday, Jan. 1 at 6 p.m.
