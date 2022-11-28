VCU outscored Kennesaw State 14-4 over the last 5:41 to pull out a 64-61 victory on Saturday.
The Owls led for the first 38 minutes but ultimately couldn’t overcome a 50-percent shooting night at the free throw line (9 of 18) and fell at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
After VCU grabbed a 59-57 lead on a pair of free throws with 2 minutes to play, KSU answered back with a short Chris Youngblood jumper to knot the game with 1:46 left. VCU scored on a dunk on the other end, and forced a KSU miss, but then missed a pair of free throws of its own.
Demond Robinson grabbed a mid-air pass from Kasen Jennings and banked in a shot from close range to again tie the game at 61. The Owls then forced a missed shot but were whistled for a foul as the teams battled for the rebound. VCU made 1 of 2 at the line for a 62-61 edge with 16 seconds to go.
KSU set up a play to get Terrell Burden to the basket, where he was able to draw contact while attempting a layup but no foul was whistled. The Rams grabbed the rebound and added two more free throws with under 2 seconds left for the final margin.
It was all KSU at the start, with a huge impact by Robinson with four quick points, three rebounds and a block while Youngblood drained a 3 to put the Owls up 9-2. The lead grew as high as nine three times, the last on a layup by Burden with 46 seconds to play for a 34-25 lead. VCU ended the half with the last three points, including a key steal and length of the court layup at the buzzer to bring the Rams within 34-28.
For the first time in four years, a pair of Owls posted double-doubles in the same game as Robinson had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Brandon Stroud finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jennings added 12 points, while Youngblood and Burden each had nine.
