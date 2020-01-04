KENNESAW — A difficult season for the Kennesaw State men’s basketball team may have gotten harder Saturday in the Owls’ 57-54 loss to Stetson.
Already playing their fourth game without guard Tyler Hooker, the Owls backcourt got thinner with an injury to former Campbell High School standout Terrell Burden.
The freshman, who came into Saturday’s game against Stetson averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, was driving to the basket for a potential layup in the first half. When he landed, he immediately went to the floor and grabbed his right knee.
Burden remained on the floor as trainers and coach Amir Abdur-Rahim came to check on him before Burden was carried off the floor.
One Kennesaw State official feared the worst — a possible torn ACL — but Abdur-Rahim said after the game that the team did not have a definite diagnosis on Burden, who was set to meet with trainers and doctors again Sunday to re-evaluate his status.
Burden, using crutches, could be seen after the game behind the Kennesaw State bench shaking hands with players from both teams.
“He’s in good spirits right now,” Abdur-Rahim said.
Burden’s injury overshadowed a near-impossible comeback.
Kennesaw State (1-14, 0-2 ASUN Conference) trailed 55-45 with 1:01 to play when its pressure defense started to make plays. Jamie Lewis’ 3-pointer cut the lead to seven, and that was followed by a steal by C.J. Washington, whose layup cut the deficit to 55-50 with 23 seconds left.
Another turnover got the ball in Lewis’ hands again, which led to a foul and two free throws to cut the lead to three with 12 seconds left.
After Stetson (7-10, 1-1) split a pair of free throws, Lewis scored on a layup to make it 56-54. After another Hatters free throw, Lewis had on chance to tie the game, but his desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the rim.
Lewis, a redshirt freshman, finished the night with a career-high 21 points
“They are learning to fight,” said Abdur-Rahim, whose team lost its sixth straight since earning its lone win Dec. 13 against Gardner-Webb. “They are learning to play for 40 minutes. I was proud of how they kept fighting.”
Kennesaw State started quick behind a solid first half from forward Ugo Obineke. The sophomore scored 13 of the Owls’ first 15 points, and he finished with a career-high 19 points and five rebounds before fouling out.
“Ugo is getting better every day,” Abdur-Rahim said. “He’s practicing better, and he is beginning to see better results in the games because of it. I’m proud of how he played today.”
Stetson led 25-21 at the half, but Bryson Lockley’s back-to-back layups and a free throw gave Kennesaw State its first lead of the second half at 33-32 with 12:10 to play. It remained a one-possession game until Jahlil Rawley put Stetson up 44-39.
The lead eventually reached 13 before the Owls’ final surge.
Rob Perry led Stetson with 16 points, while Mahamadou Diawara finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Former Wheeler High School standout Kenny Aninye started for the Hatters and had two points and two assists.
Kennesaw State will hit the road in search of its first conference win next week, beginning a three-game road trip at Lipscomb. Abdur-Rahim is hopeful that Hooker, who suffered an eye injury in practice in December, will be back.
