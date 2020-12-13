Chris Youngblood scored 24 points to lead Kennesaw State to a 72-62 victory over Dalton State on Saturday at the KSU Convocation Center.
The Owls (3-2) seemed to get the last of many big runs in the game at the midway point of the second half. They broke out on a 10-0 spurt, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers by Youngblood and Spencer Rodgers, to go up 56-44 and kept the Road Runners in check the rest of the way. Rodgers finished the game with 21 points.
Dalton State, a member of the NAIA, was the third win of the season against a non-NCAA program for the Owls, and it was an opponent that did not go away easily.
After KSU jumped to a 16-3 lead, the Road Runners went on a 14-2 run to tie the game 26-26 with just over 3 minutes to play in the first half. The Owls went into halftime holding a slim 34-32 lead.
"I have to do a better job of getting my team prepared for practice," KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "I thought this was the first time all year where we had practices that were up-and-down and it showed today. It shows in a game like this so I have to do a better job of preparing a younger group to come back off a road trip like we had last week and get ready to get better and to grow."
The Owls opened the second half on a 10-3 run to take a 44-35 lead. The lead shrunk to five points until KSU went on its deciding 10-0 run.
"I thought we had times when we were connected and times when we weren't and again it shows. You can tell where we are form a connection standpoint based on our turnovers and on our defensive field goal percentage. To have 16 turnovers tonight and give up 16 points off of those turnovers, we had way too many possessions when we weren't connected."
Kennesaw State will return to Division I play Wednesday when they travel to Nashville, Tennessee to face Belmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.