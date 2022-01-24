KENNESAW - Kennesaw State showed grit and overcame adversity as it defeated Jacksonville 76-68 at the KSU Convocation Center on Monday.
Playing without leading scorer Chris Youngblood, who missed the game because of a flagrant 2 four last Saturday against Lipscomb, the Owls turned to forward Demond Robinson and guard Jamir Moultrie to pick up the scoring slack.
Both proved up to the challenge as Robinson equaled his career high with 16 points and Moultrie finished with 13. It helped the Owls (9-9, 4-1 ASUN) earn its fourth straight win at home and its fifth in its last six games.
"To come back (Monday), a man short, against a really tough and physical good defensive team like JU, to put 76 points on the board and pull out the victory the way we did was a great night for us," KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said.
The Owls led by as many at 13 points in the first half, but saw the lead trimmed to 67-64 following a 3-pointer by Gyasi Powell. From that point, former Campbell High School standout Terrell Burden, who had 14 points, scored on three straight trips down the floor with a pair of driving layups and two free throws to push the lead back to 73-65.
It was the kind of game KSU may have lost in season's past, but this was another step forward for a team that is learning how to win. Abdur-Rahim said getting this win, especially coming off the loss to Lipscomb, was huge. Now, the Owls have a chance to solidify itself as one of the teams to beat in the ASUN as it hosts Jacksonville State, which is undefeated in conference play, Thursday, North Alabama on Saturday and defending conference champion Liberty on Monday.
"To claw back from a 7-0 deficit, to hold on when they cut it to three late in the game," Abdur-Rahim said. "And then for us to push the lead back up, I think that shows our growth over the last year."
Early on against Jacksonville (11-7, 3-3), it didn't look like KSU was ready to play. The Dolphins jumped out to a 7-0 lead as Owls' shooters were missing badly. However things changed during the game's first media timeout.
"The offense talked about moving the ball," Abdur-Rahim said. "The first couple of possessions looked like the way we played against Lipscomb. It was all about ball movement."
The ball moved better out of the timeout, but the first basket came as a bit of a surprise as the 6-foot-8 Robinson stepped outside the arc and made the first 3-pointer of his career. While Abdur-Rahim admitted it wasn't the kind of shot he wanted to see Robinson take, he didn't mind it as much when it went in.
After two 3-pointers by Spencer Rodgers and a short jumper by Robinson helped give the Owls a 15-14 lead, the Murray State transfer added six more points as KSU went on a 23-8 run, eventually taking a 43-35 lead at the half.
"Demond was really good early on," Abdur-Rahim said. "Our goal is to keep him aggressive the whole game."
One player who remained aggressive in the second half was Moultrie, who scored seven points. It was a continuation of his good play after scoring 20 points against Lipscomb.
"With Jamir, the one thing he can do is score the ball," Abdur-Rahim said. "He's been steady."
For Moultrie, it was another chance to show what he could do.
"I don't worry about how much I play," he said. "I just want to win."
KSU finished the night with five players in double figures as Rodgers finished with 11 points, Isaiah Reddish had 10 and Brandon Stroud finished with five points and 10 rebounds.
Jacksonville was led by a career-high 17 points by Mike Marsh. Kevion Nolan and Osayi Osifo each added 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.