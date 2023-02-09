JACKSONVILLE, Alabama -- In the closing seconds of regulation against Bellarmine last week, Terrell Burden drove the lane and dished the ball to Demond Robinson for a potential buzzer-beating game winner. The ball rolled off the rim and the game went to overtime before Kennesaw State found a way to win.
Thursday night almost played out as a carbon copy. With the score tied 52-52 and time winding down, Robinson went to the top of the key to provide a screen for Burden. The former Campbell High School standout used the screen and drove down to the baseline. As the defense collapsed he again found Robinson for a potential game-winner. This time, after the ball hung on the rim for a second or two, it fell through the net and gave Kennesaw State a 54-52 victory over Jacksonville State in ASUN play.
"(Burden) drove to the baseline and could have rushed the shot, but he didn't," KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "He knew where everyone was going to be and he found (Robinson) for the last shot."
What the game winner did was allow the Owls to sneak out of Pete Mathews Coliseum with a victory against one of the most physical teams in the conference on a day when they struggled to find answers on the offensive end. It also allowed KSU (19-7, 11-2) to remain in a tie for first place in the conference with Liberty, with a matchup against the Flames looming next week.
However, before the Owls can worry about that game, they will get to see Jacksonville State (10-16, 3-10) again, this time at the KSU Convocation Center on Saturday. And if that game is anything like Thursday's, the KSU defense will have to play another stellar game to come out on top.
Trailing 31-23, early in the second half, the Owls went on a 9-0 run to take their first lead since early in the first half at 32-31. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Spencer Rodgers pushed the KSU advantage to 43-35, and after a pair of Burden free throws with 5 minutes to play, the Owls had a 10-point lead at 47-37. It completed a 27-11 run over the first 15 minutes which was highlighted by the defense forcing nine of JSU's 16 turnovers and only allowing two field goals.
"We came into the locker room at halftime and we were only down six," Abdur-Rahim said. "So we knew we were doing the job where we hang our hat on the defensive end of the floor. What we did over that first 15 minutes was get stops, which allowed us to get out and run."
Back-to-back 3-pointers by JSU's Skyelar Potter, who finished with a game-high 28 points, cut the lead to 47-43. But Rodgers, who finished with 11 points off the bench, answered with his third 3 of the second half to momentarily slow down the Gamecocks final run.
Two more late 3s by Potter tied the game at 52-52 with 32 seconds left and set up for the finish.
Early on, it didn't look like KSU would be in a position to potentially win the game. After shooting nearly 50% as a team for the better part of the last month, Kennesaw State suffered through a first half where shots were not falling for anyone other than Chris Youngblood. As a team they made only 6-of-31 shots over the first 20 minutes, but the 19% shooting was magnified by the fact that Youngblood made four of his first five shots and scored KSU's first 14 points of the game while everyone else went 0-for-19.
Youngblood, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, finished the game with those 14 points and 11 rebounds.
"(Youngblood) played like the player of the year he is," Abdur-Rahim said. "We were blessed to have him in the first half."
Burden made 1-of-2 free throws to finally have someone else break into the scoring category, and Robinson added a pair of late baskets to allow the Owls, a team that was averaging 80 points a game, finally reach the 20-point mark, and trail only 26-20 at the half.
The defense that held Jacksonville State to 34.6% shooting in the first half and 34% for the game. KSU shot the ball better in the second half at 42%, but that left it at 29.8% for the game. Burden finished with nine points and Robinson had eight points and seven rebounds.
