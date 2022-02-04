After going four years without playing in an overtime game, Kennesaw State more than made up for it Thursday night, playing a three-overtimes at Eastern Kentucky that saw the Colonels escape with an 82-81 win.
KSU's fourth straight loss dropped it to 9-13 overall, 4-5 in ASUN play.
This was the first overtime game for the Owls since Dec. 2018, and the first triple-overtime contest since a 99-92 loss at Jacksonville on Jan. 10, 2013. The Owls fell to 0-12 all-time in overtime games in its Division I history.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys, staff, and program after (Thursday's) game," KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "We came into a great environment against a good team, a well-coached team by coach (A.W.) Hamilton, and emptied our tanks. We’re still in the process of learning how to win on the road with a young team. The free throw line bit us tonight but there isn’t a doubt in my mind we will be better from there. But man, what a fun game to compete in, give me this team every day of the week. I have such big love for them and how they competed and are still growing."
Kennesaw State had good chances to win in regulation and in overtime. Trailing 60-59, Terrell Burden, who had a career-high 12 assists, was fouled with 1.4 seconds to play. He made the first free throw, but the second one was long. Eastern Kentucky got the rebound and the teams went to the first overtime. The missed free throw was something that has haunted KSU since the calendar turned to January. Over the last nine games the team is shooting 59.5% from the line. Thursday, it shot 42.9, making only 6 of 14 for the game.
After trailing by four points early, Brandon Stroud's layup with 31 seconds left in the first overtime tied the game at 68-68. The KSU defense held on EKU's last second shot and forced a second overtime period. Stroud finished with his second double-double of the season with a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds.
With the game tied 74-74, the Owls held the ball at the top of the key and let the clock roll off to 8 seconds before looking for a final shot. Burden worked his way inside the paint, but his floater was long and Demond Robinson's putback was off the mark. Robinson finished with 11 rebounds.
Tied at 81-81 in the third overtime, Chris Youngblood, who led the team with 20 points and eight boards, was called for a foul with 3 seconds to play. Eastern Kentucky's Jomaru Brown missed the first free throw but made the second. KSU's last-second shot from midcourt went wide.
Alex Peterson had a career-high 14 points and Spencer Rodgers finished with 10 for the Owls.
