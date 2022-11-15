KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State did what good teams to when it faces a lesser opponent on Monday.
The Owls beat it... badly.
KSU (2-1) scored the first eight points of the game, led 54-19 at the half, and cruised to a 95-36 victory over Brewton-Parker, an NAIA school from Mount Vernon. Chris Youngblood, Quincy Ademokoya and Simeon Cottle scored 15 points apiece, while Brandon Stroud added 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Owls made 15 3-pointers, dished out 26 assists, and the 36 points allowed set a new mark for the fewest points in program history.
"Coming back from Florida, we wanted to build on our strong second half," coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "Every game we need to be getting better and (Monday) we put a huge emphasis on defense."
Abdur-Rahim and the Owls will try to carry over that defense into this weekend's Appalachian State Multi-Team Event. KSU will play Southeastern Louisiana on Friday, Appalachian State on Saturday and Campbell on Sunday. Southeastern Louisiana already has a win over Wyoming in Laramie, Campbell had a close call losing to N.C. State by six last Friday and Appalachian State is 2-0, and was scheduled to play Louisville on Tuesday.
After going to Gainesville last Friday and playing the Gators to a 10-point game, this weekend will be a good indication of whether Kennesaw State is beginning to take that next big step in its development and potentially into one of the best teams in the ASUN.
"It's important because its the next game(s)," Abdur-Rahim said. "We're trying to stay focused on the process.
"This weekend will also allow us to prep for the conference tournament feel. We don't want to have to play three games in three days, but it will give us an idea what to expect if we have to."
Over the last three seasons the Owls have gone from 1-28 to 5-19 to 13-18 last year, including winning a game in the first round of the ASUN tournament. The team returned its entire starting five in guards Youngblood, former Campbell star Terrell Burden, Spencer Rodgers and Brandon Stroud and forward Demond Robinson.
Youngblood (13.9), Burden (11.6), Rodgers (10.5) and Robinson (9.1) were KSU's top four scorers a year ago.
The Owls return key bench players in guard Kasen Jennings, and forward Alex Peterson along with new scholarship players in Ademokoya, a transfer guard from Temple, and Cottle, a true-freshman point guard, who was the Class AAAAA Player of the Year and helped lead Tri-Cities to the state championship last season.
Ademokoya and Cottle will allow the Owls to go nine deep, which will help keep players fresh not only in the game, but as the season goes on.
The three games this weekend start a seven-game road trip for KSU. The Owls will follow its trip to Boone, N.C. with games at VCU, Mercer, Charleston Southern and San Diego State. It will not play at home again until Dec. 17 when it hosts Georgia College.
