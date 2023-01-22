Kennesaw State knocked off Florida Gulf Coast 65-63 on Saturday to complete a two-game sweep of its Florida road trip.
After beating Stetson 82-81 in overtime on Thursday, the Owls came back and led nearly wire-to-wire against the Eagles. The win keeps KSU (15-6, 7-1) in a first-place tie with Liberty in the ASUN race and the 15 wins marks the most in the program's Division I history. The Owls have now won five straight and seven of their last eight.
“We’ve been talking to our guys since late November about character through prosperity," coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "Our character has been built from adversity the past few years, but to have character through prosperity is a totally different thing. To play the game we did the other night at Stetson and get that win, and then to come out tonight and gut out a win against a good FGCU team on their home court, tells me that our character is intact through prosperity."
Terrell Burden made 5 of 6 free throws and Brandon Stroud connected on a big 3 in the last 2:30 to help KSU hand Florida Gulf Coast its first loss at home this season.
However, much like Stetson, KSU had its opponents on the ropes early. With the game tied 18-18, The Owls held the Eagles scoreless for 7 minutes. During that stretch, KSU scored 11 straight points, going up 29-18 on a Stroud dunk. A three-point play from Quincy Ademokoya would give KSU a 10-point halftime edge at 36-26.
Florida Gulf Coast opened the second half on an 11-2 run, which included three 3-pointers to cut the Owls lead to 38-37 in just over four minutes. The game was tight the rest of the way with seven lead changes and a pair of ties. FGCU took its largest lead of the game at 60-57 with 3:05 to play.
Burden led the final rally as he drew fouls on back-to-back possessions on drives to the basket. He made both free throws on the first, and then made the first of two to tie the game at 60-60 with 1:51 to play. He missed the second, but Stroud, who led the way with 15 points, came up with the offensive rebound to not only possession but would then drain his only three-point attempt of the night for a 63-60 KSU lead.
Florida Gulf Coast hit 1 of 2 free throws, and after a KSU turnover, drew another foul and sank two more free throws to again tie the game at 63-63
with 59 seconds left.
Burden, who finished with 12 points, was fouled on his final drive to the basket and made both free throws to give KSU the lead for good.
Chris Youngblood finished the night with 11 points.
This was the third straight win in the series for KSU after losing 11 of the previous 12.
