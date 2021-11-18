Few people have the mental toughness to make it as a starting quarterback in the Southeastern Conference.
Even fewer people have the perseverance to make it through the journey that Stetson Bennett IV has gone through in just five years.
Before he led the Georgia football team to its first unbeaten conference slate since 1982, Bennett was battling against all odds to even make the Bulldogs’ roster.
Realizing a childhood dream
As a high school quarterback, Bennett put up prolific numbers for Pierce County High School, racking up 3,700 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. He earned Region Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, yet he was hardly garnering any national attention.
247Sports listed the Blackshear, Georgia, native as a two-star prospect coming out of high school, having only earned four scholarship offers. Bennett’s father, Stetson Bennett III, attributed the struggle to get noticed due to their location.
“It’s hard to be seen in south Georgia. It’s a lot easier inside the perimeter, and we went to several quarterback camps,” Bennett III said. “But it’s just hard in south Georgia to get noticed.”
Despite the lack of scholarship offers, Bennett III said that about 20 schools, including Georgia, had offered for his son to walk on to their football program.
Bennett IV had a choice to make. After receiving walk-on offers from universities like Harvard and Yale, he could focus on his academics while keeping football on the side, or he could chase his lifelong dream of playing SEC football for Georgia.
“He always dreamed about playing between the hedges. From birth he probably had been to over 100 Georgia games before he ever enrolled at university,” Bennett III said. “How many opportunities in your life do you get to live out your childhood dream?”
With his dreams in mind, Bennett IV enrolled at the University of Georgia in 2017.
‘An opportunity to be the man’
As a walk-on quarterback, Bennett IV had no real game opportunities to prove himself his freshman year. He was already sitting behind Jacob Eason and standout freshman Jake Fromm in the midst of the Bulldogs’ national championship run.
While Bennett IV was redshirted, he earned the respect of his coaches as a scout team quarterback, most notably in the lead-up to the 2018 Rose Bowl.
His hard work earned him Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year at the Bulldogs’ postseason awards gala, yet he wasn’t satisfied.
“He was able to do things on the scout team half, against the number one defense of the nation at the time,” Bennett III said. “Stet knew that he had the ability to play at a high level. And he just wanted to take a chance to go and play somewhere for someone to see.”
Wanting to prove himself, Bennett IV transferred to Jones College, a junior college in Ellisville, Mississippi, after just one year at Georgia, fully understanding there was no guarantee he’d return to a football program that played at such a high level.
Immediately, Bennett IV took the reins as starting quarterback at Jones and gained valuable experience in leading a team.
“He got an opportunity to be the man,” Bennett III said. “It was an opportunity to not only work on his skill set — he was getting that opportunity at Georgia on the scout team — but the whole leadership thing, leading a team.”
In his first season at Jones, Bennett IV led the Bobcats to a 10-2 record and a Mississippi Bowl victory, racking up 1,840 passing yards and 20 total touchdowns in the process.
A second chance in Athens
Ahead of early signing day in December 2018, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had a decision to make. With Fromm having a clear hold on the starting quarterback position, star recruit Justin Fields was transferring out. Smart needed to sign a quarterback to provide depth and experience.
“I still remember the day that we tried to get (Bennett) back and sign and it was a decision for us, whether to offer him or not,” Smart said.
Bennett IV’s hard work and ability when he was with the Bulldogs in 2017 and Bobcats in 2018 made an impression on Smart, and it led to an official offer after his one-year stint at Jones College.
After careful consideration, Bennett IV knew a second chance in Athens, this time on scholarship, was an offer he could not refuse. Against all odds, Bennett IV was a Bulldog again.
“(Bennett has) kind of been overcoming the odds for his whole career. He plays with a chip on his shoulder,” Smart said. “How many people leave school and go to junior college and play in Mississippi and come back to the same school? You just don’t see that very often at the quarterback position.”
Throughout 2020 and 2021, Bennett IV has had his chance to shine. In 11 games as a starter and various appearances off the bench, he has led the Bulldogs to a 9-2 record, throwing for 2,804 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Despite outside noise from the media and fans, Bennett IV has led Georgia to an undefeated conference record and firmly placed the Bulldogs in contention for the College Football Playoff this season. The quarterback has earned finalist honors for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.
“Hard work is undefeated,” Bennett III said. “He knows that the work he’s put in on this journey has been worth it.”
