BUFORD – Harrison made 3-point shooting look simple in its Class AAAAAAA state semifinal game against Archer on Saturday night at Buford Arena.
As many as five players connected at least once from beyond the arc and the Lady Hoyas made 12 of 22 attempts to help pave the way for a 59-52 victory over the Lady Tigers.
The victory puts Harrison in the state championship for the third time in the past six seasons where they face Norcross on Saturday at Macon Coliseum.
“I haven't thought about that yet,” Harrison coach Terry Kemp said. “I'll think about that in about two hours.”
Alisha Foster delivered four 3-pointers for Harrison (27-3) and led the Lady Hoyas with 15 points. Anna Gernatt also hit four shots from long range with three of them coming in the first half and finished with 12 points.
Bailey Vick chipped in with 13 points and two 3-pointers with her second coming with 2 minutes left in in the game to give the Lady Hoyas a much-needed 56-45 cushion.
“I haven't seen a team shoot that well from the outside,” Archer coach Dani Wright said of Harrison.
Harrison's first 12 points of the game came on 3-pointers with Vick, Foster, Gernatt and Emmie Johnson each connecting. The Lady Hoyas would go on to make five of their first six attempts.
In the second quarter, Gernatt hit another 3 for a 21-15 lead and Emily Acampora added another to help thwart an Archer comeback late in the second quarter.
While Harrison was making long shots – making 60 percent of its attempts in the first half – the Lady Tigers started finding success inside the paint. They ended the first half on an 11-3 run to take a 28-27 lead at the break.
Once the third quarter got underway, Harrison's 3-point shooting never waned. The Lady Hoyas scored nine unanswered points early on a pair of 3s and a three-point play by Foster to retake the lead at 35-30.
Midway through the fourth, Foster's 3 from the top of the key put the Lady Hoyas ahead and Gernatt hit from the right corner to open up a 10-point lead at 53-43 with less than three minutes to play in the game.
“We can shoot a little bit, that's for sure,” Kemp said. “It helps when you can get wide open looks. They did a good giving each other wide open looks. They play for each other. They want each other to succeed. It's a different girl every night, and that's the way we are.”
Despite having a double digit lead heading into the final 2 minutes, Archer made Harrison earn it.
Trailing by 11 after Vick's 3-pointer, Archer's Courtney Nesbitt delivered a three-point play and Taniya McGowan came through with a layup to get within two possessions with 1:18 on the clock.
Then, Harrison started getting itself in trouble.
An offensive foul led to a Nesbitt jump shot, and Harrison's lead shrunk to four with still a minute left to play. Harrison missed a pair 1-and-1 attempts, but Foster came down with a clutch defensive rebound on Archer's last possession, and Holly Turner made two free throws during the final seconds to seal the victory.
“It's crazy how we hit free throws late and miss them early,” Kemp said.
Nesbitt led Archer with 21 points. McGowen added 20 and was a perfect 9-for-9 on the free throw line.
