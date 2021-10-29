Osborne’s Zocko Littleton Jr. announced he will continue his basketball career at Appalachian State next fall.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard made his announcement Friday on Twitter after previously committing to Memphis in April. He decommitted from the Tigers' program in September.
Littleton will join an Appalachian State team that won the Sun Belt Conference championship last season, its first conference title since 2000.
“It’s just a family environment,” Littleton said. “I love coach (Dustin) Kerns and the whole environment. The team works very hard and still has fun, so I just knew it was the right fit. I like their playing style and the way coach Kerns carries himself and carries the team, and how they present themselves on campus.”
Last season, Littleton led Osborne, averaging 19 points, 2.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. In his 17 games, he had scored at least 15 points on 12 occasions, including a season-high 45-points against Sprayberry.
Listed as a three-star prospect by 247sports, Littleton is considered the ninth-best player in Georgia in the class of 2022, and the No. 29 combo guard in the country.
Littleton chose Appalachian State over 23 other offers, including Memphis, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Wichita State and Troy.
“Everything happened because of my team,” Littleton said, crediting his Osborne teammates. “They put in all the hard work, and we are going to surprise a lot of people this season.”
Osborne coach DeMarques Lakes said he is proud of Littleton, who he has coached for four years -- first at South Cobb and now at Osborne.
“I think it is a good fit,” Lakes said. “Their system fits his skill set. He is one of the best shooters in the country. He will be able to bring something to the table to help them continue their streak of conference championships.”
