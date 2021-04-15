Zocko Littleton is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway.
Osborne's rising senior guard committed to Memphis this week and will play for one of the players who revitalized the Tigers' basketball program in the early 1990s and now serves as its coach.
Littleton made his announcement with a video on Twitter.
"The crazy thing is, I never thought I would be in the position I am today," he said. "First, I'd like to thank my dad for putting the dog mentality into me at a young age. Also for making numerous sacrifices for me and teaching me how to become a man.
"Then, I would like to give thanks to my mom, for telling me to always be myself and to make my own decisions always.
"I would like to thank (AAU coach Eric) Dudley for believing in me every time he saw me play, and thanks to the whole team and coaching staff.
"I would like to thank my step-mom and step-dad for always supporting me and believing in me every step of the way.
"I'd also like to thank every coach that has recruited me, but I could only choose one school. I've always bet on myself, and with that being said, I'm committed to the University of Memphis."
Littleton is coming off a season in which he led Osborne in scoring with 19 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals, he is considered the 11th-best player in Georgia for the class of 2022 and the No. 28 combo guard in the country.
Twelve times in his 17 games played this past season, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound Littleton scored at least 15 points, including a 31-point effort against Allatoona and a season-high 45 points against Sprayberry.
Littleton chose Memphis over in-state schools Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State and Mercer, along with others including Alabama, Mississippi, UAB, Wichita State and Xavier. In all, he had more than 20 Division I offers.
Littleton was the second guard from the 2022 class to commit to play for Hardaway, who played three seasons at Memphis before he becoming the third overall selection in the 1993 NBA draft.
After playing 14 seasons in the NBA, Hardaway became the coach at Memphis prior to the 2018-19 season and has since posted three straight 20-win seasons, including 20-8 mark and National Invitational Tournament championship this past season.
