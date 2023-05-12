Osborne guard Akai Fleming has been selected to participate in the 2023 USA Men’s U16 National Team training camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Fleming, who just completed his sophomore season with the Cardinals, is one of 39 athletes from the classes of 2025 and 2026 to earn the honor.
Athletes participating in the camp were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee, led by men’s national team director Sean Ford.
“We are excited about the elite group of players that will participate in the U16 training camp,” Ford said in a release. “Nearly every player has been a part of a previous junior national team minicamp, so this should be a competitive training camp.”
The camp begins May 25 with a 12-member team to be selected for the 2023 FIBA U16 Men’s Americas Championship, scheduled for June 5-11 in Merida, Mexico.
The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Fleming is actually one of only two players who have not been part of a previous junior national team minicamp held over the last year. The other is Jalen Reece, a guard from Orlando, Florida.
Fleming comes off a season in which he averaged 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 49% from the field, 43% from the 3-point line and 76% on free throws in helping lead Osborne to a 17-13 record and a spot in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
He will play for Pace Academy's Sharman White, who was named head coach of the U16 national team.
Fleming joins 6-6, 175-pound forward Emanuel Green as the only players selected for the camp from Georgia. Other notable players selected to compete include Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, and Jaxon Richardson (Bishop Gorman, Nev.). The Boozer brothers play for Columbus High School in Florida. Cameron Boozer was recently named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
