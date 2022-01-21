Osborne boys basketball coach DeMarques Lakes is taking a page out of Nolan Richardson’s playbook.
The Hall of Fame Arkansas basketball coach used to promote his "40 minutes of hell" to explain the high-tempo, in-your-face defensive style that helped the Razorbacks to three Final Fours and the 1994 national championship.
Lakes, who was an assistant on South Cobb's final four team in 2020, is using Richardson's philosophy for his Cardinals. While Osborne has yet to reach the Class AAAAAA final four or win a state championship under Lakes, it may be well on its way to doing so.
Entering the weekend, Osborne is 16-0 overall and 8-0 in Region 6AAAAAA. The Cardinals already have wins over region rivals South Cobb, Pope and Kell -- last year’s state runner-up -- in addition to a pair of ranked teams in Class A Private's Galloway and Sandy Creek, last year’s state runner-up in Class AAA.
“With (Sandy Creek) being No. 1 in (Class AAA), it was a big win, but to me, all of them are big wins,” Lakes said. “Then, the next Monday, we turned around and played Galloway, who was No. 4 in (Class A), sight unseen. “(Beating) two ranked teams back-to-back was big for the guys.”
Osborne's success is a polar opposite of the 2020-21 season, when it went 8-14 and finished seventh in the region. Last season, the Cardinals averaged 55.8 points, 23.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 6.5 steals per game.
Contrast that with this season’s averages of 70.1 points, 47.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists and 20.8 steals, and it is easy to see that the frenetic 32 minutes pursued by Lakes are focused on the defensive side of the ball.
Lakes said it starts with Osborne's man-to-man defensive pressure. With players dominating on the glass and getting in the passing lanes, it has led to the offense converting a lot more fast break baskets.
It also helps that many of the players are back for their second year in Lakes' system, starting with Appalachian State signee Zocko Littleton, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who is averaging 18.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Also helping lead the charge is Christian Carroll, a 6-6 senior forward averaging 13.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks.
“So far this season, they have been our most consistent players,” Lakes said. “They have been a great inside-out punch for us. Zocko being a great shooter, and Christian being a great all-around, inside and outside player.”
With three weeks left in the regular season, Lakes knows there is a lot of basketball still to be played, but he likes where his team is at. The stretch drive began Friday with the team traveling to Kell, followed with a game against South Cobb on Saturday.
There are also two games against defending state champion Wheeler on the horizon -- Feb. 4 on the road and Feb. 9 inside Osborne's new gymnasium. If the current pattern holds, those game will determine the Region 6AAAAAA regular-season champion and the No. 1 seed for the region tournament.
It will be a tough challenge for program that has not reached the round of eight in the state playoffs since 1965.
"These next few weeks are going to be tough,” Lakes said, “and it will be tough from here on out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.