ACWORTH -- Osborne took control in the first half, but it had to fight off a rally in the second half before winning 61-54 at Allatoona on Tuesday in a battle of Region 6AAAAAA rivals.
Leading by as much as 17 in the second quarter, Osborne (9-0, 5-0) could not maintain its momentum in the second half as Allatoona (7-5, 3-3) began to close the gap in the third quarter and early fourth before the Cardinals began pulling away at the end.
Osborne had trouble containing Allatoona’s Cayden Charles, who scored 36 points -- 25 coming in the second half.
“We hadn’t practiced for a week,” Osborne coach DeMarques Lakes said. “A lot of my guys said, ‘Coach, there was no excuse.’ We just played bad at the end. It was just selfish basketball. You can’t win a championship like that. We let Cayden Charles get off. He played pretty good. He had a great game. For the most part, it was a lack of defense, a lack of discipline. We’re going to fix that.”
Likewise, Allatoona was unable to fully stop Zocko Littleton, who led Osborne with 23 points, with Jon Carroll contributing 11.
“We played one-stop-at-a-time defense, and I had a feeling that they would shoot us back into it,” Allatoona coach Chad Phillips said. “We had the opportunities, and Zocko Littleton is a great player and he made big shots down the end, but I love the resilience of my guys. They didn’t give up. They fought though it. (Osborne is) a good team. I’m looking forward to seeing us improving. We fought through it one possession at a time, which was nice.”
Leading 16-13 with 1:20 remaining in the first quarter, Osborne went on a 14-0 run that eventually extended its lead to 30-13 with 5:15 to go in the first half.
Osborne ended the first half up 32-21 and was leading 35-23 with 6:53 remaining in the third quarter when Allatoona went on an 8-2 run -- with Charles scoring six of those points -- to narrow the gap to 37-31 with 4:11 left.
Osborne managed to push its lead back up to 45-34 with 2:00 to go in the third quarter, but Charles responded with a 3-pointer, then was fouled on a layup and made his free throw to help Allatoona cut the deficit to 45-40 at the end of the period.
Allatoona scored the first six points of the fourth quarter as Blake McAlister hit a 3-pointer, and Charles completed another three-point play to give the Buccaneers their first lead of the game -- 46-45 -- with 7:12 to go.
Littleton, however, scored on a 3-pointer, and Jahmeir Chapman drove in for a layup to put Osborne back ahead 50-46 with 6:01 remaining in the game. The Cardinals stayed ahead the rest of the way.
