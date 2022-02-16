MARIETTA - Osborne’s 22-point lead at the half was too much for Wheeler to overcome, as the Lady Cardinals defeated the Lady Wildcats 52-34 in the quarterfinals of Region 6AAAAAA tournament at Osborne High School.
Osborne (14-8) advanced to the Region 6AAAAAA semifinals to face No. 2 seed Sprayberry at Pope High School on Thursday. With the win, they have also secured a berth in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
“I told them before the game (Wednesday) they needed to come out with energy to succeed, and they did,” Osborne coach Ray Smith said. “You could just feel the energy in the locker room. From some start to finish you could see they were ready to play and leave it all on the court.”
The Lady Wildcats (9-18) opened up the third quarter going on a 7-0 run that featured a 3-pointer from Savanna Gipson followed by consecutive layups by Amanda Ogbonna and Gipson, forcing an Osborne timeout.
The Lady Cardinals aggressive man-to-man defensive coverage led to Jordy Griggs getting into foul trouble and giving Wheeler the opportunity to make it a nine-point deficit and hold Osborne to five points, making it a 37-26 game going into the final quarter.
Sandra Alvarez opened the fourth quarter with a 3 at the top of the arc putting Osborne up 40-26. Both squads traded baskets until the Lady Cardinals pulled away going on a 7-2 run that featured three-point play by Griggs, an inside jumper from Dechea Branham, and a layup by Arianna Simmons.
The Lady Wildcats were led by Ogbonna with 12 points, four assists, and three blocks.
After a slow start in the first quarter, Osborne outscored the Lady Wildcats 24-10 in the second quarter. It came up with six seals and was led by Griggs scoring 12 of her 16 points to take the Lady Cardinals into halftime with a 32-10 lead.
Wheeler coach Earlando Courtney said his squad overcame the adversity it faced this season and will use this loss to help build character and set the foundation for next year.
