Osborne did something no other team was able to do this season.
The Cardinals found a way to beat Denmark in its building. It wasn't easy, but they found a way to advance to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA with a 54-50 victory in overtime on Wednesday.
Osborne led 43-28 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the Danes regrouped, forced the extra period, but then struggled to score.
In the fourth quarter, Denmark's Keinan McFarlande went to the bench frustrated. A minute later, he stepped back onto the court by giving his team an energy boost. His first basket came from using a spin move on his defender and slamming the dunk home, then on the next offensive possession, he scored in the post.
Chad Molloy did the heavy lifting in the final 20 seconds of regulation. He jumped in the passing lane for a steal and sent the game to OT by knocking a pair of free throws.
Denmark picked the wrong time for their offensive to go cold as Osborne got ahead 52-48. It wasn't until 29.1 seconds on the clock that the Danes scored on a tip-in. Christian Gary's free throws made the game unreachable as the clock hit zero.
The victory sends the Cardinals (17-12) into the second round where it will travel to Norcross for a game on either Friday or Saturday.
Both teams started quickly as they traded baskets but Denmark scored five straight possessions thanks to Molloy, Vaughn Garcia, Stefan Davidov, and McFarlande they were able to get some breathing room.
Akai Fleming scored on a mid-range shot as that seemed to be the go-to move to retake the lead 15-14. Davidov got his second 3 to fall in as good ball movement allowed him to get away from his defender for a 17-15 lead going into the second quarter.
There was a lot of contested action in the hoop and Osborne was the first to strike the ball despite the fact that multiple Danes were pursuing it. However, it was evident Davidov was feeling himself from beyond the arc by firing back with another corner 3.
In the midst of Justin McCarter's journey to the rim, he saw Keshawn McPherson cutting down the baseline, and passed the ball to him at the last minute to make the score.
Fleming took his first 3-pointer thanks to Marquis Copney’s assist. The Danes scored quickly after grabbing the inbound pass. Patterson’ sped past his defender leaving him behind on his drive to the hoop.
The third quarter started with Davidov locating McFarlande and he did the rest by putting his head down and muscling his way to the hoop for a bucket.
Midway through the quarter, Fleming took it the basket for Osborne and the Cardinals bumped the lead to 34-26.
Osborne took advantage of Denmark turnovers and turned them into easy fast break points that sparked a 13-0 run. Davidov’s free throw snapped the cold streak which was the only points Denmark scored in the third quarter.
