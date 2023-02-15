MARIETTA – Osborne took an early lead and never looked back as it went on to defeat North Cobb 69-51 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Region 5AAAAAAA tournament at Wheeler High School.
The Cardinals (15-11) secured a spot in the state playoffs and advanced to play top-seed Wheeler on Thursday night, while the Warriors (17-8) saw their season come to an end with the loss.
“I’m excited that we get the opportunity to play again on Thursday,” Osborne coach DeMarques Lakes said. “I’m excited that we get to compete for a region championship, with a chance to go on and play for the state championship.”
It did not take the Cardinals long to find its rhythm. Justin McCarter, who led the team with 21 points, got them on the board, and was quickly followed by an Alex Powell layup. North Cobb’s Mekhi Sherman made a pair of free throws, but Osborne finished the quarter on a 9-4 run to take the 13-6 advantage at the end of the period.
The Warriors answered with 6-2 run behind a 3 from Liam Simington to tie the game at 15-all with just over 6 minutes to play in the half. They were unable to take the lead, as the Cardinals quickly responded and closed out the half on a 17-4 run, behind eight points from McCarter, for a 32-19 lead at the half.
Out of the break, North Cobb tried to work its way back into the game, but Osborne again had a quick response. The Warriors put up the first six points of the third quarter, but the Cardinals went on a 23-7 run to take a 54-32 lead into the final eight minutes.
Osborne maintained the 22-point lead and led 65-43 with just over 2 minutes remaining. North Cobb outscored Osborne 8-4 the rest of the way.
“We just wanted to come out and leave it all on the floor and leave no room for error,” Lakes said. “The guys came out, they listened to their coaches and did their assignments.”
Akai Fleming added in 18 points for Osborne and KeShawn McPherson added 12. Sherman led North Cobb with 15 points, followed by 12 points from Evan Daniel.
