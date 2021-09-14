Friday's scheduled football game between Osborne and Allatoona at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium was canceled.
Osborne posted the announcement on its social media accounts late Monday. In addition to Friday's varsity game, the school also announced its freshman game against Sprayberry and junior varsity game against Wheeler had also been canceled.
Osborne was 1-1 coming into the varsity game, while Allatoona was 1-3. With the matchup being a Region 6AAAAAA game, it will go down as a forfeit win for Allatoona.
This will be the second straight week Osborne has been unable to play. Last week, its game against Wheeler was postponed, though it was said the game would be rescheduled for a later date.
If that game is to be rescheduled, it would have to be played Oct. 1, when the majority of the county's teams will be off for fall break. It is the only common date in which the teams are both off.
Oct. 1 is also the only remaining common date in which Osborne and Allatoona are scheduled off.
It also marks the second time this season a program has been forced to cancel games on back-to-back weeks. Sprayberry lost the first two games of the season when it had to cancel matchups with Riverwood and Collins Hill, with the latter going down as a forfeit.
It was also the second canceled game Allatoona has been involved in. The Buccaneers' game against Hughes on Aug. 27 was halted after one quarter due to lightning in the area, and further detections of lightning continually pushed back the attempted restart of the game.
Ultimately, the game was not resumed, and Hughes was ruled the winner since it had a 6-0 lead when the game was halted.
While no official reason was given for the Osborne-Allatoona cancellation, it appears as if it was COVID-19 related.
Last year, during the first fall with coronavirus concerns, Cobb County teams lost 20 games because of cancellations due to the virus. Heading into Week 5 of this season, this would mean county teams have already lost seven games because of COVID-19.
