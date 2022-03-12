MACON -- For three quarters the Harrison girls basketball team did everything it needed to claim the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
Unfortunately, the game still had the fourth quarter to play.
Norcross opened the final period on a 9-0 run to take a five-point lead and it built enough of a cushion to hold off the Lady Hoyas for a 41-37 victory at the Macon Coliseum on Saturday.
For the players and coaches it was a tough way to end a turnaround season. Last year, Harrison went 8-14, but the team used it as a learning experience as its schedule was loaded with nothing but state championship, state runners-up and final four programs. The Lady Hoyas put what they learned to good use as they finished the 2021-22 season 27-4.
"I told them when they walk out that door to keep their heads up," said Harrison coach Terry Kemp, who has now finished as a state runner-up four times -- once as a player, twice as an assistant coach and now as a head coach. "They have nothing to hand their heads for."
The Lady Hoyas came into the game as one of, if not the best 3-point shooting team in the state. As a team they shot 37% from behind the arc for the season and had four players -- Anna Gernatt, Bailey Vick, Holley Turner and Alisha Foster -- who shot right at 40% or better. They never really got to show what they could do on Saturday.
After averaging 25 attempts and nearly 10 makes per game, Harrison was held to a pedestrian 4 of 15 for the game. Kemp said the defensive effort from Norcross gets the lion share of the credit.
"They were definitely the best we've seen this year at running us off the 3-point line," Kemp said. "They did it with straight man-on-man defense with no help. It allowed us to get to the basket a few times early. We were able to get them into some early foul trouble, but we couldn't take complete advantage of it."
The Lady Hoyas took the points they could get around the basket and had an 8-7 lead after the first quarter and a 17-12 advantage at the half and were in front 23-19 heading to the final period. For the game, Norcross shot 31% from the floor while Harrison made 28.6%, which meant any team that could get hot even for a few minutes could make the decisive run. Norcross got it in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.
Eight straight points Jania Akins gave the Lady Blue Devils a 28-23 lead. Gernatt, who finished with eight points, answered with her only 3-pointer of the game to cut it to 28-26, but Akins, followed with a pair of free throws to push the advantage to four. Akins scored 11 of her 14 points in the final period.
Four free throws from Zaria Hutson, who finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds, helped Norcross build a 37-29 lead with 2:04 to play before the Lady Hoyas made one final run. Alisha Foster, who finished with a team-high 14 points and seven rebounds, had a free throw and layup sandwich a 3-pointer by Emily Acadmpora. The spurt cut the deficit to 37-35.
However, trailing 38-35, a long rebound turned into a fast break layup by Hutson to seal the victory. The win is the fourth state championship for the Lady Blue Devils but the first since 2013. The loss was Harrison's third in the state championship game in the last six years.
Kemp however quickly said this is not the last time the state championship game will see the Lady Hoyas.
"This experience will be good for our five freshmen," he said. "They'll be back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.