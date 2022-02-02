Jan 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) celebrates after a dunk in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) drives to the basket in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Ken Blaze
David Richard
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro celebrates their win over the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
John Kuntz/cleveland.com/TNS
Cobb County will be represented twice during the NBA's Rising Stars Challenge in Cleveland.
Former McEachern standout Isaac Okoro will represent the hometown Cavaliers among the sophomore players, while Kell product Scoot Henderson was one of four players chosen from the NBA's G League Ignite team.
The Rising Stars Challenge will take place Feb. 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, kicking off three days of All-Star festivities.
Departing from the past format of having two teams face off, this year's event will see the sophomores, rookies and Ignite players drafted into four teams by Hall of Famers Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy.
There will be two semifinal games, where the winner is the team that reaches 50 points first. A championship game, with a first-to-25 format, will follow.
Okoro, the Cavs' first-round pick in the 2020 draft out of Auburn, is averaging 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds through 36 games, with 30 starts.
Henderson, who turns 18 on Thursday, graduated early from Kell and bypassed college to play for G League Ignite, a California-based developmental team to prepare prospects for the NBA draft.
Henderson, who is averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game through 11 games, will be eligible for the 2023 draft -- one year after his high school graduating class.
Okoro and Henderson could be joined in Cleveland by another local product.
The reserves for the All-Star Game will be announced Thursday, with former Wheeler standout Jaylen Brown among the potential selections. Brown, who was a reserve in last year's All-Star Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, is averaging 24.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Boston Celtics.
