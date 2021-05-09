COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State offensive lineman Max Wray is heading west to continue his college football career.
Wray, who entered the transfer portal in early April during spring practice, is transferring to Colorado, per Rivals’ Mike Farrell. The redshirt junior from Franklin, Tennessee, joins the program where his brother, Jake, previously played before retiring for medical reasons.
Wray played sparingly in his three seasons. However, he started against Michigan State when both Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere were absent due to coronavirus testing protocols. He was competing for a backup tackle spot this spring prior to entering the portal.
Wray will be immediately eligible to play due to new NCAA rules for first-time transfers. He could play up to three years for the Buffaloes since 2020 competition did not count against players’ eligibility.
