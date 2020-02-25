Ben Norton pitched a complete-game one-hitter Tuesday to lead Lassiter to a 2-0 victory over Kennesaw Mountain and post the team's first win of the season.
Norton was efficient, needing only 85 pitches. He also struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.
Adam Love had a single and a double. Max Beckerman had an RBI double, Norton had an RBI single and Ryan Stephens added a double.
The Trojans (1-6) travel to Parkview on Tuesday.
Saturday
Whitefield 9, Paideia 5: Caleb LaVallee had two hits and an RBI to help lead the Wolfpack to a non-region victory.
Charlie Baxter and Nick Olson each added an RBI.
Conlon Walker pitched three innings, allowing three hits, two runs while striking out two to earn the win. Braeden Swilley pitched the last inning scoreless for the save.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Hillgrove 5, North Cobb 0: Zamal Mallebranche and Andres Vazquez each scored two goals to help lead the Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA shutout.
Felipee Ferreira had a goal and Josh Najjar finished with three assists. Hector Pulido and Alex Brahm each added an assist.
Ben Onofrey and Luis Pulido combined to earn the shutout in goal.
Hillgrove (3-0-2, 1-0) will travel to McEachern on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 4, Darlington 0: Ekow Hudson scored three times to lead the Eagles to an area win.
Stephen Enoghene added a goal while Harrison Mathis had an assist.
Landon Thibodeau made four saves to earn the shutout in goal.
Mount Paran (3-2, 1-0) will host Wheeler on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Campbell 5, Lakeside-DeKalb 0: The Lady Spartans earned their third straight shutout of the season.
Nicole Knight, Lailah Stewart, Gabby West, Cami Brown and Kennedy Crowder each had goals.
McKenzi McDade-Hill earned the shutout in goal.
Campbell (4-0-1) travels to Walton on Friday.
Monday
Whitefield Academy 6, Providence 0: Sydney Hales had two goals and an assist to help lead the Lady Wolfpack to victory.
Avery Fassnacht, Kat Kelly, A’liyah Warrick and Danielle Trovato each added goals. Lindsey Fry added two assists.
Whitefield (3-2, 1-0) will host Kings Ridge on Thursday.
Saturday
Walker 9, Stone Mountain 0: Sydney Arkoette had three goals and two assists while Sara Thornton finished with two goals and two assists to lead the Lady Wolverines to the shutout.
Amy Morales, Hannah Charles, Mackenzie Lang and L.A. Atkins each added a goal.
Mattie Garrett and LisAnne Francois combined for the shutout in goal.
Walker will host Holy Spirit Prep on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
Mount Paran Christian 4, Marietta 1: Emma Bethel won 6-0, 6-0 to help the Lady Eagles win their non-region match.
Isabelle Garofalo won 6-1, 6-0, and Louise McKee came out on top 7-5, 6-0 to sweep singles. Sara Weaver and Allison Vaughn teamed up to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in doubles.
Mount Paran (2-0) will travel to Kings Ridge on Tuesday.
Allatoona 5, Osborne 0: Carson Jaquith, Amanda Judson and Savannah Sanabia each won 6-0, 6-0 to help the Lady Buccaneers complete the Region 6AAAAAA sweep.
Gabby and Izzy Penge won 6-0, 6-0, while the doubles team of Victoria Kuswita and Piper Pittman won 6-2, 6-2.
Allatoona (2-0, 1-0) will travel to South Paulding today.
Walton 5, Roswell 0: Grace Keller won 6-2, 6-4 to help the Lady Raiders knock off their Region 4AAAAAAA rival.
Alex Alterman and Amala Arun each won 6-2 6-2.
Lauren Kadow and Olivia Searcy won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and was followed by the team of Mackenzie Pittman and Anna Grimes winning 6-2, 6-0.
Walton (2-0, 1-0) will host Etowah on Thursday.
Walker 4, St. Pius 1: Linden Patterson won 6-0, 6-1 to help lead the Lady Wolverines to victory.
Rhodes Reddick won 6-0, 7-5.
The doubles team of Gabby Harwell and Brecca Stoll won 6-3, 6-1, while Lindsey Riley and Cami Fitzgerald won 6-1, 6-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Mount Paran 5, Marietta 0: Dillon Santana won 6-1, 6-0 to help lead the Eagles to a non-region win.
Sam Brewton own 6-2, 6-3, and Ben Moultrie completed the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
In doubles, Joe Hyland and Murphy Faucet won 6-2, 6-0, and Jacil Gardner and Hudson Jervey won 6-1, 6-1.
Mount Paran (1-1) will travel to Kings Ridge on Tuesday.
Lassiter 4, Woodstock 1: Gavin Roth won in straight-sets, 7-5, 6-3, to help the Trojans win their Region 4AAAAAAA opener.
Liam Witte won 6-1, 4-6, 10-3. The doubles teams swept their opponents as Matt Fudger and Brett Friedman won 4-6, 6-4, 10-7, while Luke Zimmerman and Jameson Cooper rallied to win 6-7, 6-3, 10-4.
St. Pius 3, Walker 2: Ross Davis won in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, but it wasn't enough as the Wolverines fell on the road.
Paul Fridman won 6-0, 6-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
Monday
Lassiter 22, Sprayberry 0: Thirteen different Trojans scored as they routed their east Cobb rival.
Lassiter (3-0, 2-0) will travel to Blessed Trinity on Tuesday.
Saturday
Allatoona 11, Lovett 8: Andrew Taylor, Andrew Ferguson and Shane Tesler each scored two goals to help lead the Buccaneers to victory.
Amiri Austin finished with a goal and five assists. Sean Byrne had 13 saves in goal.
Allatoona (3-0, 1-0) will travel to Walton on Saturday
