MARIETTA -- Ben Norton pitched a complete-game shutout to lead Lassiter to a 4-0 victory over Kell on Friday.
Norton, who also went 2-for-3 at the plate, allowed only three hits and struck out six.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Kell, but after Thursday’s storms, the venue switched to Lassiter.
Norton was in control nearly the entire game, getting into only one jam. Even Hendrick and Ethan Hayes had back-to-back one-out singles, but they were left on base as Norton struck out the next batter and then induced a fly out to center.
Lassiter (14-3, 6-1) started early with Cameron Campbell’s double to score Bradley Frye.
The Trojans added two more runs in the second when Ryan Stephens and Walker Noland each came around to score on ground balls from Parker Hughes and Max Beck-Berendsen respectively. Stephens scored when the umpire said the catcher missed home plate on a potential force out at the plate. It changed the course of the inning and the fate of Kell starter Nickolas Dawkins as he nearly matched Norton pitch for pitch. Dawkins also pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits and striking out five.
Lassiter’s final run would come from an RBI by Kyle Carlson, scoring Frye.
“Our guys have done a tremendous job in my opinion of staying focused game in and game out,” Lassiter’s Kyle Rustay said.
Lassiter faces a hefty schedule next week that may help sort out Region 6AAAAAA. The Trojans will face Kennesaw Mountain on Monday, Allatoona on Wednesday, and Pope on Thursday. Lassiter is currently tied with Allatoona and Pope at the top of the standings.
“Next week is obviously a big week for us,” Rustay said. “I thought our guys did an excellent job of staying locked in on this game and not even worrying about next week and stay in the moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.