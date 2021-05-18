MARIETTA -- For the fourth straight time this postseason, Pope lost the first game of a best-of-three series.
Each previous time, it had been able to win Game 2 and force a deciding Game 3 the following day, but this time, Lassiter had a different idea.
The Trojans (32-6) used great starting pitching, near flawless defense, two very timely hits and one whacky seventh inning to sweep the Greyhounds 3-2 and 3-0 to advance to next week's Class AAAAAA state championship series at Truist Park where it will face the winner of Allatoona and Houston County. It will be Lassiter's first state title appearance since the 2010 season, and it also brought to an end the hall of fame career of Pope coach Jeff Rowland, who after 26 years and four state titles and six state championship appearances, had announced he was retiring earlier this season.
"Coach Rowland is a legend," Lassiter coach Kyle Rustay said. "He had had the kind of success you aim for. He has built the program to where it is a model of consistency, and its something we want to get back to, playing for a state title year-in-and-year-out."
The Trojans may be able to take a big step toward that goal if they can get two more starts like the ones they got from Ben Norton and Walker Noland on Monday night. The duo kept Pope's offense off balance most of the night. Both pitched complete games and combined to limit the Greyhounds to nine total hits and only two walks in the series.
In Game 1, Norton scattered seven hits, but after giving up one run in each of the first two innings, settled in and with only one exception, did not let a batter get past second base the rest of the game.
"He relishes the environment," Rustay said of Norton's performance in front of a loud, standing-room only, 1,600-plus overflowing crowd. "It looked like he may be running out of gas a little bit, but he gutted it out."
Lassiter trailed 2-1 heading to the top of the seventh of Game 1 thanks to Pope starter Jack Butler. The junior used his own collection of breaking pitches to work in and out of trouble over six innings, allowing one run, striking out six and most importantly, not walking a batter.
He was replaced by James Tibbs, who struggled to find his control walking two of the first three batters he faced. With one out, and runners on first and third, Ryan Stephens hit a line drive back up the middle that Tibbs was able to snag as it was going over his head and toward center field. He was in position to double off Lassiter's Drew McMillan at first base to end the game, but hit throw was high and wide. However, even with the miscue, Pope (29-12) still led 2-1 because of a base-running mistake by Bradley Frye.
"When the throw went over the first baseman, he thought he could go ahead and score and I had to yell at him to come back and tag," Rustay said. "By the time he did, the ball was thrown back into the infield.
That left it up to Kyle Carlson who singled up the middle to score Frye with the tying run. McMillan represented the potential lead run but got caught between third and home when Dawson Campbell threw a strike to home from center field.
"It was a late stop sign," Rustay said. "I almost ran us out of the inning, but credit Drew McMillan. One thing his is is quick."
McMillan used that quickness in the run down, and when Jackson Hvizdak threw the ball back to third for the potential third out, McMillan used his agility to change direction and beat both Tibbs and Hvizdak to the plate to score the go-ahead run.
"Sometimes things get moving a little fast," Rowland said about the two-hitter sequence. "We've benefitted in the past from wild plays like that, this time, it wasn't in our favor."
Now leading 3-2, Norton got the first two outs of the bottom half of the seventh before giving up his only walk of the game to put Campbell on first base, and then Carson Kerce wasted no time in roping a double into the leftfield corner. Being aggressive and forcing the Trojans to execute on defense, Rowland waved Campbell around third, but Lassiter's Cameron Campbell threw a strike to Frye, the cut-off man, who turned and did the same to Stephens at the plate who applied the tag to end the game.
"I think we have one of the best defenses in the state," Noland said. "(We) just have to go and pitch to contact. We know they will make the plays."
That was the game plan for Noland in Game 2 and he did it to near perfection. After giving up hits to Dawson Campbell and Kerce to open the top of the first, he pitched no-hit ball the rest of the way facing only one over the minimum. He struck out only three batters, letting his defense do their job.
Still, he led only 1-0, on Frye's RBI single in the third, heading to the bottom of the fourth. Matching Noland nearly pitch for pitch was Pope's Peyton Cariaco, who had won the three previous Game 2s for the Greyhounds. He had beaten Riverwood 11-0, pitched nine shutout innings in a 1-0 11 inning win against undefeated Buford, which at the time was the No. 1 team in the country, and he scattered four hits to beat South Effingham 9-3.
"I asked Peyton after the last series if he was tired of carrying us," Rowland said. "I was so proud of him. I was so proud of all the kids, they just kept fighting to the very end."
Cariaco pitched a complete game, allowed seven hits and struck out six against the Trojans, but was made to pay for his only two mistakes of the game in the fourth inning. After hitting Martin to open the inning, Stephens was able to turn around a fastball, hit it down the line and over the 310 sign in left to suddenly give Lassiter two huge insurance runs.
"My first at-bat he was able to get me with curve balls," Stephens said. "The second at-bat I was able to lay off them. I took a fastball and then had it timed. Off the bat, I knew it was gone."
Noland said the extra runs made things easier heading into the late innings.
"That was huge," he said. "I knew then one at-bat wasn't going to change the game and I was able to go and attack."
Noland faced only one over the minimum over the last three innings, and got his third and final strikeout to end the game. When he did, the celebration was on.
"(Noland) is the most even keeled guy on the mound," Rustay said. "I have never seen any emotion out of him until this postseason. That team is loaded with firepower. To shut them down on two hits is unbelievable."
