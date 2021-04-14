KENNESAW -- Mitchell Heer pitched a four-hitter to help North Paulding shut out North Cobb 10-0 in a Region 3AAAAAA game Tuesday.
It was the final meeting of the season, after North Cobb (13-13, 6-5) beat the Wolfpack 2-1 earlier in the month.
The victory kept North Paulding within one game of Walton for the region lead, while North Cobb remained in a third-place tie with Harrison. The Warriors will travel to face the Hoyas on Thursday in a game that could determine the No. 3 seed for the playoffs.
“Our pitching staff is really good,” North Paulding coach Dennis Jordan said. “They keep us in the ballgame.”
North Paulding (18-7, 8-3) opened the scoring in the second inning. Logan Lynch tripled to center and scored on an RBI single to right from Grayson Taylor.
The Wolfpack broke the game open in the fourth inning with six runs.
Michael Parker started the scoring with a two-run homer to left. Heer came up with an RBI single to left, and then Lynch closed the inning with an RBI single to center with the bases loaded, scoring Chris Cole and Heer.
“We had a great week offensively last week,” Jordan said. “We put it together again today.”
Parker later hit the plate for the third time with another home run to left, the sole run of the fifth inning.
North Paulding racked two more runs to complete the game. Lynch singled to center, scoring Heer once more, followed by an RBI double from Taylor that sent Cason Carter home.
“We’ve got our vision on something. We want to win the region championship, which our school has never done,” Jordan said. “We’re just going to come out and play every day, as hard as we can play.”
