MARIETTA — With seven individual titles, North Paulding claimed the Region 3AAAAAAA traditional championship Saturday afternoon with an overall team score of 204.5.
The win clinched a Wolfpack sweep of this year’s region wrestling tournaments after taking the duals title on Jan 8. Harrison finished second with a score of 164, followed by Marietta (136.5), Walton (115.5), Hillgrove (103.5) and North Cobb (84).
“We’ve built this program to a point where there’s a level of commitment and a level of effort that’s put in every single day by everyone that’s got us to where we are right now,” North Paulding coach Ethan Slate said. “The fact that we can get that duals championship, come here and wrestle as well as we did to walk away with the traditional region championship is awesome.”
The top four finishers in each weight class will advance to the state tournament on Feb. 9-10. The Hoyas had the most wrestlers finish within the top four with 12. North Paulding came closely behind with 11, followed by Walton and Marietta’s nine, Hillgrove’s eight and North Cobb’s seven.
North Paulding’s seven individual titles were by far the most. The Wolfpack took the first four individual titles of the afternoon beginning with Alec Johnson (106), Ryder Gibson (113), Kade Brown (120) and Collin Mullins (126). Micah Green (160), Matthew Veiga (182) and Ryhen Miller (285) also took first place honors for their respective weight classes.
The Wolfpack’s Josh Denson (138) and Landon Hicks (152) finished second, followed by Talen Bentley (195) taking third and Graham Luca (145) taking fourth.
“They simply put in work. That’s all they do,” Slate said. “I mean, they come into the wrestling room, they come into the weight room, they put their head down and they go to work. They don’t make excuses for anything. They’re just hard workers. … They do what they have to do to put themselves in the position that they’re in.”
Harrison had four wrestlers reach the finals of their respective weight classes. Landon Jones (170) and Bryce Gibbs (195) both won their weight class by technical falls to claim back-to-back region championships, defeating Hillgrove’s Terrence Hollingsworth and North Cobb’s Michael Heyliger.
“They’ve both been wrestling great,” Harrison coach Jeff Crocker said. “Landon’s been getting better every match, Bryce has too. They both have a (certain level of) fierceness … and have been doing a great job in the weight room.”
Others winning their weight divisions were Walton’s Ben Davis (132) and Emil Necula (138), Hillgrove’s Connor Powell (145), Marietta’s Jon Peralta (152) and North Cobb’s Ethan Jones (220).
The remaining division runner-ups were North Cobb’s Zach Afalla (106), Michael Heyliger (195) and Dominick Moody (285), Marietta’s Lisa Glymph (113), Avant Stepherson (145) and Ely Earley (160), and Hillgrove’s Braydon Gibson (120), Connor Cooper (182) and Zion Rutledge.
The Hoyas’ Wyatt Sligh (126) and Gavin Glenn (132) finished second. Emiliano Magana (113), Tyler Gallegos (138), Kellon Hall (145) and Henslee Lockridge (160) placed third, with Spencer Amaral (152), Patrick Ford (182), Sam Steinhauser (220) and Tate Mowery (285) placing fourth.
“We’ve come a long way this year,” Crocker said. “From a coaching standpoint, this year’s been great, just in terms of me being back home and coaching at Harrison. It’s been awesome. I want to take ownership of the program and take us back to where we used to be. We’ve only gotten better every single year and it’s a testament to these kids putting in the work.”
The region’s third-place finishers were Hillgrove’s Caiden Alvarez (106) and Clark Young (132), Marietta’s Kyron Guidry (120) and Arian Mazloom (170), North Cobb’s Tyler Rogers (182), and Walton’s Caden Canzano (126), Ryan Cloninger (152), Quin Bannon (220) and Phillip Eichelzer (285).
Fourth-place finishers were Walton’s Liam Miller (106), Jax Mitchell (120) and Aaron Armstrong (160), Hillgrove’s Benjamin Payton (113), Marietta’s Tyler Musolf (126), Malachi Sanders (138) and Benel Valentin (195), and North Cobb’s David Achamaja (132) and James Roe (170).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.