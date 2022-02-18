POWDER SPRINGS – Jayda Jackson’s steal in the final seconds kept Marietta from getting a chance to send the game to overtime as North Paulding won the Region 3AAAAAAA consolation game 40-37 at Hillgrove on Friday night.
With two minutes left in the game the Lady Blue Devils pulled within 39-37 with a jumpshot and free throws by Chloe Sterling, who finished with 14 points. A foul in the last 10 seconds allowed North Paulding to increase the lead to three with a free throw. Marietta tried to set up for the tying 3, but Jackson stole the ball to allow the Lady Wolfpack run out the clock.
“I like where we are at defensively, that's what wins games for us,” coach Wes Willis said, “Playing good defense and our offense works really well.”
North Paulding started the game with a five-point run highlighted by a 3-pointer from Janaya Evans, who tallied nine points, and a jumpshot by Aliyah Washington, who scored 13. The Lady Blue Devils answered with a five-point run of their own highlighted by a layup from A’marie Senior, who tallied eight points, and a 3-pointer by Sterling tying the game 5-5.
Marietta took the lead 8-7 with a 3-pointer from Makayah Harris, who scored 10 points. North Paulding answered with a six-point run in the final minutes of the quarter, highlighted with jump shots from Alexandria Willis and Evans along with a lay up by Washington to give it a 13-8 lead.
The Lady Wolfpack started the second period with a five-point run to increase their lead to 18-10. Sterling’s back-to-back layup and free throws helped Marietta stay close, making it 19-14 at the half.
The Lady Wolfpack started the third quarter on a six-point run highlighted by a 3-pointer by Washington, and a free throw and putback by Willis and Jackson, respectively, giving North Paulding its biggest lead of the game, 25-14.
Marietta answered with a seven-point run highlighted with a jump shot from Harris and a five points by Jamya Gambrell pulling within 25-21. North Paulding ended the quarter with a 3-pointer by Washington to push the lead to 28-21.
The Lady Blue Devils went on a 12-8 run at the beginning of the final quarter to close the gap to 36-33. The Lady Wolfpack answered with three sets of free throws to stretch their lead to 39-33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.