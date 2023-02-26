MABLETON – North Paulding utilized strong defensive play to defeat Pebblebrook 49-39 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament Saturday at the Kay Jackson Gymnasium.
The Wolfpack (26-3) held the Falcons (18-10) to 10 or fewer points in three of the four quarters, and they advanced to take on Buford in the state quarterfinals next week. This will be North Paulding's first trip to the quarterfinals since the school’s opening in 2008.
“Something we could have done better was take care of the ball and be more aggressive on the offensive end,” Pebblebrook coach Tina Hadley said.
It took almost half the first quarter before North Paulding scored the game’s first basket. After this, the Wolfpack took a 9-2 lead before the Falcons closed the gap to 11-10 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, North Paulding went back in front, this time by double digits, and never looked back.
“We had a great season,” said Hadley. “There’s no reason to hang our head. We made it to the sweet sixteen, which is great because literally, we competed with five players the entire season. I mean I had three subs, three JV players, so I had five varsity players versus everybody else, 15, all year. So, I’m proud of my squad.”
Pebblebrook had three players in double figures. Nia Morgan, Iryana Muckle and Aaliyah Capers scored 10 points each.
North Paulding was led by Jayda Jackson with 25 points. She was a threat behind the arc, making five 3-pointers. Marina Sippola added 11 points including three 3-point baskets.
