SMYRNA – Campbell’s postseason run came to an end with a two-game sweep at the hands of North Gwinnett in a second-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff series at Lattanzi Field on Tuesday.
North Gwinnett came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the first game 9-3 and then won game two 4-1 to advance to the state quarterfinals, where the Bulldogs will face either Etowah or Walton in a best-of-three series beginning next Monday.
Campbell (15-15-1) fell behind 1-0 in the second inning of Game 1, but came back with three runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead. After that, it was all North Gwinnett (19-16), as the Bulldogs – helped by a couple of errors -- proceeded to score four runs in the fifth inning, three in the sixth and one more in the seventh to pull away for the win in the opener.
“When you kick the ball around a little bit, it opens up,” Campbell coach Jeff Searcy said. “You know that errors are going to happen – that’s why we have a stat for it – you just hope it doesn’t happen when you have guys on base. You hope they don’t happen when it’s going to bite you. Unfortunately, the couple that we had bit us a little bit. But, we had opportunities. They are a really good ball team. They took down a No. 1 seed to make it here. So I don’t take anything away from North Gwinnett – that’s a great ball team.
"We had a shot. We had a shot in both games, but baseball is see ball, hit ball, catch ball, throw ball. Whoever does that best on any given day wins and they were just a little bit better today.”
Jacori McGee was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Kaden Bain was also 2-for-3 with a run driven in and Garrett DeHart was 2-for-4 with a run scored to lead Campbell at the plate, while Duncan Santos took the loss on the mound for the Spartans in the opening contest.
Campbell had trouble generating offense in Game 2 as it was shut down by North Gwinnett pitcher Gavin Zeller’s three-hit, complete-game effort.
The Bulldogs scored two runs each in the second and third innings, with Mack Croner adding a two-run home run in the bottom of the second.
Dylan Gold doubled to score McGee in the top of the sixth to provide the only run of the game for Campbell.
