Jose Placer 3-pointer from more than 30 feet with less than 2 seconds to play lifted North Florida to an 89-86 victory over Kennesaw State on Thursday.
Placer made 10 of 15 3s on the night and finished with a season-high 32 points. The 10 3-pointers in a game are the second most in North Florida (7-8, 2-1 ASUN) history.
The loss drops the Owls (10-6, 2-1) from the conference unbeatens, and spoiled a late rally that saw them come back from a seven-point deficit for an 84-83 lead in the final minute. This marked the fourth straight meeting in the series that was decided in the final 10 seconds.
KSU went up 54-46 on a Demond Robinson jumper with 15:41 to play in the game. The Owls still led 62-60 with 10 minutes to play when Robinson picked up his third and fourth fouls just 30 seconds apart, sending him to the bench.
UNF took advantage to go on an 18-10 run to build a 79-72 lead with 4:20 left to play. Terrell Burden brought the Owls back scoring the team's next eight points to bring KSU within 83-82 with 1:29 to play.
Robinson scored on a putback to put the Owls up one, before Placer hit the first of his final two treys. Down two with under 30 seconds to play, Kasen Jennings drove into the lane before finding Robinson for a game-tying layup. UNF called timeout, and Placer brought the ball up the court before pulling up well before the 3-point line for the game-winner.
Chris Youngblood led KSU with 18 points. Brandon Stroud and Burden each had 13, while Robinson added 12 despite playing only 13 minutes.
The Owls travel to North Carolina to take on Queens on Saturday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Kennesaw State 66, Austin Peay 57: Lyndsey Whilby scored a game-high 17 points as the Owls outlasted the Governors in a game that featured 12 lead changes and six ties. KSU outscored the visitors 41-31 in the second half to earn the nine-point victory.
KSU (5-8) improved to 1-1 in ASUN play and 4-1 at home this season. It was also its fourth win in its last six games.
The Owls opened the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers from Amani Johnson and Jah’Che Whitfield and a 3-point play from Stacie Jones as the Owls built a 34-29 lead.
Johnson scored four of KSU’s next eight points to make it 42-35. Austin Peay answered with a 7-0 run over the next 1:30 to tie the game at 42-42. Whilby followed with another step-back 3 to reclaim the lead.
KSU's defense clamped down early in the fourth quarter, holding the Governors to 1 of 6 shooting to push the lead to 55-48.
The Owls used a 5-0 run, highlighted by Whilby’s fourth 3-pointer of the game to grab its biggest lead of the game at 62-54 with 3:13 remaining in the game.
KSU begins a three-game road trip at Bellarnine on Saturday.
