Garrett Sams scored 21 points in 28 minutes, while former Wheeler High School standout Wajid Aminu had 10 points and 14 rebounds ast North Florida beat Kennesaw State 86-45 on Saturday.
Sams shot 6-of-9 with four 3-pointers, while Aminu did his damage in just 19 minutes of action. J.T. Escobar scored 14 points and Carter Hendricksen had 12.
The Ospreys (14-10, 7-2 ASUN Conference) established a 22-8 lead and never trailed. In building a 52-17 lead at halftime, North Florida was 17-of-30 from the with nine 3-pointers, while the Owls (1-21, 0-9) were 6-of-29.
Bryson Lockley scored 15 for Kennesaw State.
The Owls have lost 13 straight. Since the 2015-16 season, Kennesaw State has a record of 42-105 (.285).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
North Florida 57, Kennesaw State 33: The Owls got behind early and could not come back.
Kennesaw State (9-10, 3-5 ASUN) saw Carlotta Gianolla and Alexis Poole get into early foul trouble, allowing North Florida (13-8, 6-2) to jump to a 12-2 lead.
Amani Johnson ended a 16-0 Osprey run with a 3-pointer. She scored all 10 of her points in the second quarter to help Kennesaw State remain in shouting distance, down 28-15 at the break.
North Florida, though, extended its lead to 19 at the end of the third quarter, 43-24.
Kennesaw State was held to 28.3% shooting for the game and had 21 turnovers.
Poole led the Owls with 13 points and nine rebounds.
