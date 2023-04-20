On her home track inside Emory Sewell Stadium, North Cobb freshman Jasmine Robinson won three individual events Wednesday during the Region 5AAAAAAA track and field championships.
Robinson won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 45.40 seconds, the 100 hurdles in 14.87 and then claimed the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6 inches. Her efforts helped the Warriors earn as second-place finish.
The Walton girls won the region title with 191 points. followed by North Cobb (143), Cherokee (130), Kennesaw Mountain (126), Osborne (46) and Wheeler (41).
Walton also won the boys title with 166 points, followed by Kennesaw Mountain (109), Cherokee (107), Wheeler (106), North Cobb (105) and Osborne (94).
Robinson was not the only girl to win multiple events Wednesday. North Cobb teammate Kiera Beaumont won the 100 (11.95) and 200 (24.85).
Osborne's Zoie Johnson won the discus by more than 40 feet with a throw of 139-6, then added the shot put title (39-3).
The Walton relay teams won two events -- the 4x400 (4:08.95) and 4x800 (10:24.33).
Other girls winners included the North Cobb 4x100 relay team (47.88) and the Kennesaw Mountain 4x200 relay (1:44.72), along with Walton's Ella Bailey in the 3,200 (11:31.59) and Morgan Pruitt in the 400 (57.97).
North Cobb's David Eziomume proved he was the fastest on the track in the boys meet, winning the 100 (11.04) and 200 (22.23).
Walton's Joseph Minecci claimed the distance runs with times of 10:12.37 in the 3,200 and 4:31.01 in the 1,600, while Kennesaw Mountain's Korbin Brown won the high jump (6-4) and long jump (22-11½).
Other boys winners included Walton's Kenyele Brown in the 800 (2:01.65), Femi Stuart in the triple jump (45-3), Omer Inan in the discus (138-3), Lota Ugokwe in the shot put (45-9½) and Connor McLain in the pole vault (14-0). Wheeler saw wins from David Buntin in the 110 hurdles (15.63), Tre'Vaughn Calhoun in the 400 (50.04) and its 4x800 relay (8:24.58)
The Kennesaw Mountain 4x400 relay team won in a time of 3:26.49.
