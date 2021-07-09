The first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft will be held on Sunday, and the opening night may be accompanied by the return of a Cobb County player being selected in the first round.
North Cobb catcher Harry Ford seems to have a good shot at breaking Cobb’s three year first round drought after he has been touted as one of the top catching prospects in this year’s draft class. Ford is the 13th ranked prospect, the second ranked catcher and the top ranked high school catcher in the draft pool, according to MLB.com. ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel said he did not foresee Ford falling to the 20th pick during a press conference on Thursday.
The MLB media is high on the high schooler’s tools. Perfect Game’s scouts evaluated Ford as an exceptionally good athlete for a catcher who possesses a strong arm and a solid offensive foundation with potential for improvement.
“Defensively, he's got the arm and the athleticism that would serve him well as a catcher, and his offensive skill set is pretty impressive as well,” North Cobb coach Tom Callahan said. “He’s got tremendous bat speed and he’s extremely strong. He’s put a lot of time in in the weight room, and I think it’s benefitted him with his bat speed because I think he can be a little more selective and can lay off pitches.”
Ford has a chance to become the eighth player selected in the first round of the draft since 2014, joining former Walton standout Carter Kieboom, Allatoona pitcher Clarke Schmidt and former Marietta star, and No. 1 overall pick Dansby Swanson.
Now a 5-foot-10, 200-pound high school graduate, Ford came into North Cobb as a 160-pound leadoff hitter with much less power. He filled his frame during his four years at North Cobb, but he is still an elite athlete after increasing his body weight by 25%.
“He’s worked so hard to become a middle of the lineup power guy, and he's certainly put in that work, but his speed hasn’t left him. In fact, he’s actually gotten faster as he’s gotten stronger. That gives him a lot of pure athleticism on the plate,” Callahan said.
Some scouts have suggested that Ford’s athleticism could allow him to play another position in college or the pros. While Ford, who also has a full ride to Georgia Tech as a possible destination, could see success elsewhere in the infield or as an outfielder, he got little experience playing alternative positions at North Cobb, with the exception of an occasional start at second base in the second game of a doubleheader. Callahan compared Ford’s positional versatility potential to Hall of Fame catcher, second baseman and outfielder Craig Biggio, but he said teams would benefit from deploying Ford as an athletic catcher.
“The catcher position has changed to the point where you want an athletic catcher. While some teams have talked about him potentially playing another position, to me his biggest asset is that he’s an excellent hitting catcher. He provides both premium defense and a pretty good offensive skill set as well. I think that makes him that much more valuable,” Callahan said. “Frankly, I think he’s a good enough catcher that maybe that’s just looking at some other things, but a transition to another position is kind of doing a disservice to the pride that he takes in calling a good game and being a great defensive catcher.”
A crucial part of Ford’s skillset is his intelligence. Callahan, who allowed Ford to call pitches beginning as a sophomore, said he demonstrates his intelligence on the field by calling pitches strategically.
“The intelligence is crucial,” Callahan said. “They call the catching position the tools of ignorance, and it’s quite the opposite. You want a catcher that thinks in the game, and I think that’s actually helped him on the offensive side as well. He's constantly thinking about what pitch should be called in what situation.”
Ford could be the third catcher drafted in the first round with Cobb ties since 2014. Max Pentecost was selected out of Kennesaw State by Toronto with the 11th pick in the 2014 draft, and Kennesaw Mountian’s Tyler Stephenson was selected by Cincinnati with the 11th pick in 2015.
“He’s just an absolutely awesome kid, through and through,” Callahan said. “That's what makes me so gratified and so happy for him. Kids just want to be around him, and it's not just the baseball team, you see in the school building as well. All kinds of charisma. I think one thing that helps him on the baseball field is that he's pretty even keeled. He never gets too high or too low, and baseball being that game of failure helps him so much in that he's able to put it aside and go out and catch, or he's able to rebound from one bad at-bat and not let it ruin the rest of his game.
“That’s something we struggle with at the high school level, and for him it’s just something he’s always been given that he’s just naturally a calm person. He's a lot of fun to be around and other kids gravitate to him because he just has so much fun, not just playing the game of baseball, but in life.”
