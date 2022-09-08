The North Cobb volleyball team is 17-5 to start the season, and coach Stephen Sansing said the team has its goals set high for this season.
Sansing said one of the driving factors in the team's early success has been the experience and play of returning players.
“We have a lot of returning players from last year who have really improved,” he said.
North Cobb has been led by senior outside hitter Jaiden Garcia, who was all-state last in Class AAAAAAA last year and is committed to Lehigh. She already has 186 kills this season.
“She is one of our go-to hitters," Sansing said. "She trains really hard."
Senior Laila Hixon, a setter since her freshman year, has 126 digs and 298 assists for the Lady Warriors this season.
“She has done a really good job running the offense this year,” Sansing said.
The early success has been a continuation of the revitalization of the North Cobb program.
While never missing the state playoffs, the Lady Warriors went through a couple of lean seasons -- 16-29 in 2017, 18-28 in 2018 and 24-25 in 2019 -- setting the stage for their most recent play. In 2020, the team improved to 26-15 and followed it with a 30-win season a year ago.
Sansing said this team is beginning to remind him of his first season as coach. The 2016 squad advanced to the state quarterfinals and went 35-10.
“I see a comparison between the two teams," Sansing said. "They are similar, but the team this year has more hunger for success. This team wants to be the best in the state. This is the best team since 2016 and really has a chance to be a great team.”
North Cobb recently played in the Tournament of Champions in Guntersville, Alabama. The Lady Warriors went 3-2, and Sansing said the experience, despite underperforming in their own eyes, was important for the team as they continue through their season and into state playoffs.
“It exposed the team to new stuff we don’t see as much in Georgia," Sansing said. "It helps the team know how to improve going forward this season."
North Cobb is 2-1 in Region 5AAAAAAA play, with matches against Wheeler and defending state champion Walton coming up later this month. The Lady Warriors have a goal of making a deep run in the playoffs.
“We feel like our offense is our strong suit, but other coaches and players have noted our defensive play this season,” Sansing said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.