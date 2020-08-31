North Cobb will have its football games called on its new Warrior Radio Network this season for fans to follow the Warriors from outside the stadium.
The announcement of this new online streaming service comes ahead of the start of a season that will function differently than in the past. Teams were told to limit the number of fans allowed in the games due to the pandemic. North Cobb will only be allowing 1,500 fans entry for each game this season.
The Warrior Radio Network, which is still awaiting its online web address, will be streamed for fans to not only listen to the games each week, but will also include a live weekly coach’s show with head coach Shane Queen.
Brian Giffin will be the voice of the Warrior Radio Network and will host the weekly coach’s show.
Giffin is not new to the sports radio scene. He worked as the executive producer of the Atlanta Braves Radio Network and is the voice of the Kennesaw State Owls.
“We have a great guy running the show,” Queen said. “He is a pro at this.”
Since North Cobb will be limiting fans, both Queen and North Cobb booster club president Jason Ellsworth believe this opportunity will give more people a chance to support the team.
“This gives those who can’t attend or chose not to attend for health reasons the chance to follow the games this season,” Ellsworth said.
Not only do they hope to give fans a chance to follow the team online, they also hope the network acts as a means of branding for the program.
“We just also want to get the school and program exposure,” Queen said. “Our kids have worked through all the adversity and setbacks this season.”
Ellsworth and Queen hope this is the first of many years for the network.
“We certainly hope it continues, we were fortunate to have this opportunity” Ellsworth said. “This is a great opportunity to grow our program.
