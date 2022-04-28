KENNESAW – North Cobb advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state baseball playoffs with a two-game sweep of Camden County in a first-round series on Wednesday.
The Warriors breezed to a 13-3 victory in five innings in Game 1, but had a more difficult time in Game 2 with an 8-5 win to complete the sweep and advance to a second-round series at Woodstock on Tuesday.
The first game was all North Cobb (21-9) as it led 2-1 after two innings before outscoring Camden County (8-15-1) 11-2 over the next three innings to take control and force the invoking of the mercy rule.
Isaiah Hoskins went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, while Jay Abernathy went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one runs scored, Colby Hall went 2-for-2 with four runs scored and one RBI and Sammy Rose was 3-for-3 with three runs scored to lead a North Cobb attack that banged out 14 hits in the opening game.
It was Camden County that drew first blood in the nightcap, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
North Cobb came back to score two runs of its own to tie the game at 2-2. It then exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth –with Ashton Bostwick’s three-run home run being the decisive blow - to take a 7-2 lead.
Camden County scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the North Cobb lead to 7-5, but the Warriors added one more run in the top of the sixth to seal the win and their berth in the second round.
“Being relatively scratch free in Game 1 – it was good, because I don’t thing I could have taken two ballgames in a row like the one we played in the second game,” North Cobb coach Tom Callahan said. “Giving up two (runs) in the first (inning of the second game) – the character of our team has always been as fighters. We fight back and we’re scrappy, or whatever you want to call us. They play for each other and play hard. We got down, but they’re never down, because I think they have each other’s back and that’s really rewarding to see as a coach.”
Logan Bare went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead North Cobb at the plate in Game 2.
Derek Brooks pitched a complete-game in Game 1 for North Cobb, while Jacob Mann pitched the first five innings to earn the win for the Warriors in the second contest.
“We got some pretty good pitching performances on the mound, which helped,” Callahan said. “But, they’re were a couple of big innings as well. That ball club over there (Camden County) was scrappy also. It was what playoff baseball is supposed to be. It comes down to a tying run or a winning run at the plate in the seventh inning and the guys were stepping up and responding. We were playing to have fun, but we play for each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.