North Cobb was named as the Most Positive School by Positive Athlete Georgia for its Cobb County region.
“It’s a reflection of what our coaches do -- not just on the field, but in the classroom and in the community,” North Cobb athletic director Matt Williams said.
North Cobb is no stranger to positivity. The school also won its region sportsmanship award in 2019, and Williams is proud of the culture the school's athletes and coaches have built on and off the field.
Positive Athlete Georgia’s Cobb County winners for the 2020-21 academic year came from 19 different schools. The organization highlights the positivity and good attitudes of athletes, coaches and schools across the region. Athletes are nominated by fans, coaches and peers before Positive Athlete selects the winners.
Overall winners are awarded with national recognition and scholarships to help and encourage positive attitudes throughout high school sports and beyond.
More than 30 winners were named in Cobb County. North Cobb, Allatoona and Pope led all winning schools with three awards each.
Outside of players and schools being named as regional winners, Positive Athlete Georgia also named a Boys Coach of the Year, and a Girls Coach of the Year. Osborne cross country coach Kendra Tippins took home the girls honor, while Peblebrook basketball coach George Washington earned the boys honor.
“Just to be nominated is huge, and to win, it is even bigger,” Washington said. “Now, you’re in a different light. You really have to live up to what the award says.”
Washington led Pebblebrook to a 25-4 record last season while also instilling positive attitudes and a strong culture off the court. He values relationships and success in life over any basketball honors.
“We are really proud of the number of kids we are putting into college, and the number of kids that are graduating college,” Washington said. “That’s what makes me happy. I would love to have a state championship, but, right now, my state championship is when these guys graduate high school, go to college and graduate college.”
All winners of the Positive Athlete Georgia awards can be found on the Positive Athlete website. Overall state winners will be announced later this summer.
