POWDER SPRINGS — North Cobb overcame a surge by Marietta in the third quarter and claimed a 49-47 victory Friday in the semifinals of the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament at McEachern’s Lovinggood Gym.
Second-seeded North Cobb (19-7) led 24-18 at halftime, but third-seeded Marietta (16-11) looked to take control of the game with a 17-0 run in the third period.
However, the Lady Warriors buckled down defensively and held the Lady Blue Devils to just seven points in the fourth quarter to take the win and advance to the championship game against either top-seeded McEachern or fourth-seeded North Paulding on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“I thought, in the first quarter, we got off to a little bit of a slow start offensively,” North Cobb coach John Speeney said, “but Marietta and coach (Derrick) DeWitt did an unbelievable job. They are so well-prepared, and they did a lot of things that made us change what we do. That’s all the credit to them. In the third quarter, they did a great job of pounding it inside, but we kept fighting back and the girls settled down defensively in the fourth quarter.”
Sydney Thomas scored 20 points, while Azonya Austin added 15 to lead the way for North Cobb.
Alexis Brewster scored 19 points and Lauren Walker contributed 16 — 11 in the third quarter — for Marietta, which will face the McEachern-North Paulding loser in the consolation game Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
North Cobb led 28-20 with 6:36 remaining in the third quarter, but Marietta began to come back with a putback by Walker and a layup by Brewster to cut the Lady Warriors’ lead to 28-24 with 5:31 left.
After Walker made one of two free-throw attempts, Talia Thomas scored on a layup and Walker nailed a 3-pointer to give the Lady Blue Devils a 30-28 advantage — their first lead since early in the second quarter — with 4:32 to go.
After Walker scored on a putback, Brewster was fouled on a layup, made her free throw and then hit two more from the line about a minute later to extend Marietta’s lead to 37-28 — the largest of the game — with 2:39 left in the period.
North Cobb went on to close the gap to 40-36 at the end of the third quarter and caused a couple of Marietta turnovers early in the final period to help set up a 10-2 run.
Austin scored on a layup off of a Lady Blue Devil turnover, then hit a jumper after another one to cut the North Cobb deficit to 42-40 with 5:34 remaining in the game.
A putback by Thomas with 5:00 left tied the game at 42-all and a jumper by Madison Edge at the 4:21 mark gave North Cobb a 44-42 advantage. From there, the Lady Warriors stayed ahead the rest of the way.
“In the third quarter, our girls were playing together — moving the ball, trusting in what we were doing,” DeWitt said. “The girls played hard, gave it their all and the game plan was there for us to do what we needed to do. It just wasn’t our night (Friday).”
