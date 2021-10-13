MARIETTA – Second-seeded North Cobb earned a spot in the Region 3AAAAAAA volleyball tournament championship game with a 3-1 victory over No. 3 seed Hillgrove in a semifinal contest Wednesday at Walton.
The Lady Warriors – the No. 7-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA -- won the first set 25-19 and then after losing the second set 25-15 came back strong to take the next two sets by identical 25-16 scores to clinch the game and advance to a finals matchup with top-seeded Walton – the No. 1 ranked squad in Class AAAAAAA – on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The loss sends Hillgrove to the third-place game, where it will go up against No. 4-seed Harrison – a loser in three sets to Walton in Wednesday’s other semifinal – on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The top four finishers in the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament advance to the Class AAAAAAA state tournament, which begins on Tuesday.
Sarah Boyle had 14 kills, while Jaidyn Garcia added 12 kills and Nikol Antova contributed nine kills for North Cobb (29-12).
The Lady Warriors led the first game from start to finish. Hillgrove (16-16) did manage to close the gap to one point – 11-10 – before North Cobb pulled away with a 6-1 run to take its biggest lead of the game – 17-11 – and held on to take a 1-0 lead in games.
The second game belonged to Hillgrove, which led from beginning to end.
North Cobb tied the score at 6-all, but kills by McKenna Spilotros and Cora Hollingsworth pulled Hillgrove back in front 8-6. After kills by Boyle and Antova evened things up at 8-all, the Lady Hawks proceeded to score the next five points in a row – the first three on Lady Warrior unforced errors and the next two on a kill by Cadence Spilotros and an ace by McKenna Spilotros – to make it 13-8.
Hillgrove steadily pulled away and finished the game with a 7-2 run – boosted by a couple of kills by Gabriela Fullwood – to even it up at one game apiece.
The Lady Hawks maintained a slight advantage early in the third game and was up 9-8 when North Cobb came alive and went on a 10-0 run.
Garcia had three kills and Elena Brown contributed two aces to the run as the Lady Warriors went from a 9-8 deficit to a 18-9 lead and while Hillgrove got as close as five points – 20-15 – the Lady Hawks never seriously threatened after that as North Cobb took a 2-1 advantage in games.
North Cobb continued to maintain control in the fourth game as a 14-2 run turned a 3-all tie into a 17-5 lead – a surge that included three consecutive kills at one point by Garcia – and effectively put the set and the game out of reach.
