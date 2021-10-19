KENNESAW -- North Cobb's volleyball team easily defeated Camden County on Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs 25-11, 25-6 and 25-13.
It’s the second time in three seasons that the Lady Warriors have reached the second round of the playoffs. They’ll face defending state champion Alpharetta (25-9) on Saturday.
North Cobb (30-13, 4-1) never trailed and started both the first and second sets with an assertive lead. The Lady Warriors opened the first set leading 10-1 and followed it by scoring 12 straight points to start the second.
“I thought (we started sets) really well,” North Cobb coach Stephen Sansing said. “I felt like we did a good job of focusing on our side of the net and of playing as close to mistake-free as possible. … That’s been one of our issues all season, just a lack of focus, so I thought it was good how they came out ready to play.”
North Cobb had a total of 18 aces on the afternoon while Camden County finished with just one. Junior setter Laila Hixon led the Warriors’ offense with two kills, eight aces and 20 assists, and Jaidyn Garcia led all Warriors with 10 kills.
The Wildcats were unable to garner any real traction following their early 10-1 deficit in the opening stanza. They scored three straight points to bring the score to 11-5, but the Warriors responded with a 9-2 run to lead 20-7 and cruise the rest of the way, taking the first set.
Three aces by Hixon, four kills by Garcia and a kill by Nikol Antova helped North Cobb gather its 12-0 lead to begin the second set. The Warriors dominated the Wildcats in the remainder of the set to win 25-6.
North Cobb’s rotation of outside hitters has had a strong season to date as Garcia, Antova and Sarah Boyle all have more than 250 kills, followed by Ellie Boyle with 113. Their success continued on Tuesday, as the front row simply had its way from start to finish against the Lady Wildcats.
“We have four really strong hitters (this season),” Sansing said. “We should be able to keep rotating and not miss a beat. All of our hitters came out and played well.”
North Cobb elected to use many of its reserves throughout the third set, and after an early 4-0 lead, surrendered four straight points for the match’s first and only tie. North Cobb went on an 11-2 run to regain momentum and put the set out of reach for Camden County.
Junior Ryanne Fazio had the final two points of the third set — both kills — to give the Warriors a 25-13 third-set victory and clinch the sweep.
“I really liked the fact that everybody came in and played hard,” Sansing said. “Even the ones who don’t normally play all of the time came in and played hard. … So I’m really proud of the whole (team).”
