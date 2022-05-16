ROSWELL – North Cobb Christian is headed to its first Georgia High School Association baseball finals after sweeping Fellowship Christian in two games in a Class A Private, best-of-three semifinal series on Monday.
A three-run home run by Michael Mullinax in the top of the seventh inning gave North Cobb Christian a 6-4 victory in Game 1 and then the Eagles shut out the Paladins 6-0 in Game 2 to clinch the series and advance to the Class A Private finals against either Cobb County and Region 6A rival Mount Paran Christian, the defending Class A Private champions, or Wesleyan, last year’s state runner-up, at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, beginning next Tuesday at 5 p.m.
For North Cobb Christian (30-7), it marks the first time the program has made it to a championship series since 2007, when it was still a member of the Georgia Independent School Association.
North Cobb Christian is now aiming for its first state championship since winning the GISA Class AAA crown in 2006.
“It’s really special,” said North Cobb Christian coach Jimmy Keane, who was a senior on the Eagles’ GISA championship squad in ’06. “It’s special for these guys. It’s just special for the school itself and it’s a testament to how far we’ve come.”
North Cobb Christian jumped out to an early lead in the first game as it scored a run each in the second, fourth and fifth innings to go up 3-0.
Fellowship (28-5) came right back in the bottom of the sixth as Cooper Davidson hit a three-run homer to give the Paladins a 4-3 advantage.
Things began to turn back in North Cobb Christian's favor in the top of the seventh when Carlos Martans led off the inning by being hit by a pitch and Brock Parker walked to set up Mullinax’s three-run blast to give the Eagles their Game 1 victory.
“He’s been doing that all year,” said Keane of Mullinax. “He’s done what he’s done almost every single game when we needed to do something. Guys got on base before he came up and took a lot of guys before him to get on base to make that happen. But a super-amazing moment for the program right there.”
Mullinax was 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and one run scored, while Stinson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Ryan Kelly pitched two innings of relief to take the win on the mound to lead the Eagles in the opening contest.
North Cobb Christian scored four runs in the bottom of the third and also scored in the second and sixth innings to claim the win in game two.
Mattheson Go’s lead-off homer sparked the Eagles’ four-run third, while Jackson Uggla added an RBI single and Reid Morlan a two-run double.
“These guys have been challenged all year.” Keane said. “They’ve committed everything they do to the Lord and I think it’s just shown that He’ll put good faith in your plans if you put faith in Him.”
Go was 2-for-3 with his homer and RBI, while Uggla was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Martans was also 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead North Cobb Christian at the plate.
Blake Dean and Ryan Kelly combined for a five-hit shutout on the mound for the Eagles.
