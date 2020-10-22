KENNESAW -- North Cobb Christian swept Fellowship Christian on Wednesday in the first round of the Class A private-school state playoffs.
The Lady Eagles won 25-11, 25-14, 25-14 and will next host Hebron Christian in the second round Saturday.
It was the 11th win over the last 15 matches for North Cobb Christian. Of the four losses during the stretch, three came at the hands of Class AAAAAAA playoff teams Walton, North Cobb and Kennesaw Mountain.
“We put our best foot forward and put the pedal down,” North Cobb Christian coach Sara Mitchell said. “We’re coming off such a big region win against Mount Paran, so we knew that this was going to be a mental game for us, and we really needed to bring our energy and ‘A’ game tonight.”
Mitchell said the entire team, from freshmen to seniors, all made contributions to the win, along with the support from the North Cobb Christian student section and fans.
Anneka Clingman led the team with 14 kills, 16 digs and three aces, while Emily Simpson finished with seven kills, 29 assists, 11 digs and four aces.
Mitchell said Simpson’s performance was key once she was able to get into the flow of the match.
“Emily was going through a little bit of the heart-jitters in the beginning when it came to getting some sets going, but she ended up turning it around and was spreading the ball out to everybody,” Mitchell said. “It was like butter off her hands, and that’s what I want. She did a great job.”
Evie Ziffer also had a big night with seven kills, two blocks and six digs.
“We’re going to keep this momentum going and have the goal in mind of one game at a time,” Mitchell said. “That’s all we have, and we only have tomorrow, so tomorrow’s all we’re going to look forward to. All we have is Saturday. Our mentality is all out, all fun all the time and that’s how we’re going to get the win.”
