MARIETTA -- North Cobb Christian built a big third-quarter lead and then fought off a late rally by host Marietta to win 57-53 in a battle of Cobb County teams on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian (7-3) led by as many as 12 points late in the third quarter of their game in the Lemon Street Classic presented by Superior Plumbing, but Marietta (2-9) held the Eagles to just seven points in the final period as they closed the gap to four.
“Marietta, we know, and coach (Markus) Hood is one of the greatest coaches I have ever coached against,” North Cobb Christian coach Greg Matta said. “He always has his teams ready to play. He turned up the heat (in the fourth quarter) and we ran from the ball. It was like nobody wanted to come get the ball, and when we did get it, we were soft with it, and they were taking it away and they made a beautiful run at it.
"I was so proud of our guys towards the very end, that we were able to hold on and win this ball game, because (Marietta) had the momentum going down the stretch there.”
Josh Dixon scored 21 points, while Jack Hewitt hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points to lead North Cobb Christian. Albert Wilson had 13 points, and Sam Ayegunie had 12 points.
Izaiyah Nelson scored 21 points to lead Marietta.
Entering the third quarter with a 30-26 lead, North Cobb Christian outscored Marietta 9-3 to build a 39-29 lead -- the first double-digit advantage of the game. Dixon and Wilson provided all nine points for the Eagles, with Dixon scoring five and Wilson four.
Eventually, North Cobb Christian went up by as much as 12 points at 46-34 and finished the period with a 50-39 advantage. The Eagles continued their momentum through the first 2 minutes of the fourth quarter and led 52-41 with 5:54 to go in the game.
Marietta began to shift the momentum in its favor as Jack Bourgeois hit one of two free throws, Jaiden Mann nailed a 3-pointer and Nelson scored on a putback to cut the Blue Devils’ deficit to 52-47 with 2:39 left.
After C.J. Wallace’s 3-pointer helped push North Cobb Christian’s lead to 55-47 with 1:45 left, layups by Nelson and Bourgeois narrowed the gap to four at the 56 second mark. However, that was as close as the Blue Devils could get as Hewitt scored on a layup with 30 seconds left to make it 57-51 and seal the win for the Eagles.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys for not giving up and fighting all the way to the end and not playing the scoreboard versus playing the game,” Hood said. “We missed a lot of opportunities early in the game to win the game late because a four-point game like that comes down to layups and free throws. We just didn’t finish enough layups, and you’ve got to have those.
"This game came down to little things. North Cobb Christian hit some shots when they had to and played solid, and we just didn’t come up with those plays at the end, but I’m proud of our guys for not quitting. I thought we trapped and rotated pretty well late. We had the opportunities and just didn’t finish the deal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.